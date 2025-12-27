 Russia attacks Kyiv with missiles and drones, wounding 11 ahead of Ukraine-U.S. meeting
Published: 27 Dec. 2025, 17:07
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (both not pictured) at the Kremlin in Moscow on Dec. 2. [AFP/YONHAP]

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (both not pictured) at the Kremlin in Moscow on Dec. 2. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Russia attacked Ukraine's capital with missiles and drones early Saturday morning, wounding at least 11 people, a day before talks between Ukraine and the United States, local authorities said.
 
Explosions boomed across the capital for hours as ballistic missiles and drones hit the city. The attack began in the early morning hours Saturday and was continuing as day broke.
 
The attack came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday for further talks in an effort to end the nearly four-year-old war. Zelenskyy said they plan to discuss issues including security guarantees and territorial issues in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
 
Two children were among those injured in the attack, which affected seven locations across the city of Kyiv said the head of Kyiv's City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko in a statement on Telegram.
 
A fire broke out in an 18-story residential building in the Dnipro district of the city, and emergency crews rushed to the scene to contain the flames.
 
A 24-story residential building in the Darnytsia district was also hit, Tkachenko said, and more fires broke out in the Obolonskyi and Holosiivsky districts.
 
In the wider Kyiv region, the strikes hit industrial and residential buildings, according to Ukraine's Emergency Service. In the Vyshhorod area, emergency crews rescued one person found under the rubble of a destroyed house.
 
AP
tags russia ukraine war

Russia attacks Kyiv with missiles and drones, wounding 11 ahead of Ukraine-U.S. meeting

