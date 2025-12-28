Landmark botanical garden at Ulsan sunrise spot to combine tradition and technology
Published: 28 Dec. 2025, 12:05
A large botanical garden combining traditional greenhouses with technology will be built on the grounds of Ganjeolgot Park in Ulju County, Ulsan. Ganjeolgot is the first place in the peninsula to see the sunrise every morning, making it a popular spot for both residents and tourists.
Ulju County announced on Saturday that it will invest 86.8 billion won ($58 million) in building the tentatively named Ganjeolgot Botanical Garden, which will span 53,000 square meters (570,487.25 square feet). Construction is slated to begin in 2028, with the garden's grand opening scheduled for 2030.
The building will have a total floor area of 11,700 square meters and reach a maximum height of 38 meters (124.7 feet). The basement level will house a "media tunnel," while the ground floor will include a themed hall, an interactive area with parrots and insects and a gift shop.
The theme of the botanical garden will be “a world tour of plants enjoyed in Korea,” and visitors will be able to explore plants representing five oceans and six continents. Traditional greenhouses showcasing distinctive plants from around the world will be combined with digital greenhouses that incorporate augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and media art.
High-resolution LED screens and speakers installed on the floors, walls and ceilings will provide immersive visual and auditory experiences. Additional attractions will include Korea’s longest media art tunnel at 450 meters, a skywalk and sky adventure offering three-dimensional viewing experiences, and exhibitions featuring artificial auroras and other digital content.
Annual demand for the Ganjeolgot Botanical Garden is projected at 460,000 visitors, according to a feasibility study conducted by the Korea Research Institute for Local Administration. A survey of 1,000 residents in Ulsan, Busan and South Gyeongsang found that 82.5 percent supported the project, while 69.1 percent said they would be willing to visit the garden, indicating strong potential demand.
The project is also expected to generate significant economic benefits, with estimated production-inducement effects of 83.2 billion won, value-added effects of 40.4 billion won and the creation of 592 jobs in the Ulsan region.
“If a large botanical garden is added to Ganjeolgot, already famous as a sunrise destination, it will become a year-round tourist attraction,” Ulju County Mayor Lee Soon-geol said. “We will do our utmost to ensure the Ganjeolgot Botanical Garden grows into a landmark representing not only Ulju County but Korea as a whole.”
Overseas, botanical gardens featuring digital content have already become major attractions. Hana Biyori, Japan, which opened near Yomiuriland in Tokyo, is a theme park that combines flowers with digital art and has gained popularity as a photography spot.
In the United States, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden has drawn large crowds with its “Lightscape” exhibition, which blends gardens with large-scale lighting installations and media art.
