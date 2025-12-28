Girl group ifeye to 'bloom' with first fan concert in Taipei
Published: 28 Dec. 2025, 14:02
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
K-pop girl group ifeye will hold its first fan concert in Taipei, Taiwan, on Feb. 8, 2026, its agency Hi-Hat Entertainment announced on Saturday.
The group revealed a poster for the event, titled “2026 ifeye 1st FAN-CON in Taipei [Blooming Valentine],” through its official social media channels. The fan concert — events that feature music performances and Q&A sessions in a more intimate format than standard K-pop concerts — will take place at Moondog, formerly known as Breeze MEGA Studio, which will accommodate around 500 fans.
The event title “Blooming Valentine” evokes the image of flowers in bloom and the warmth of Valentine’s Day, symbolizing the growing bond between ifeye and its fandom, ifory, ahead of their gathering in Taipei.
ifeye has gained recognition since making its debut this year for its presence in music and fashion and on global stages.
In September, the group held a performance at the Taipei Dome in front of an audience of around 40,000, featuring tracks such as “Nerdy,” “Bubble Up,” “r u ok?” and “Friend Like Me.”
The group's success continued when “r u ok?,” the lead track from their second EP, was selected for British music magazine NME’s “25 Best K-pop Songs of 2025."
ifeye also held its first overseas fan signing event in Shanghai on Dec. 21.
“The Taiwan fan concert marks an important milestone in ifeye’s global fan engagement,” Hi-Hat Entertainment said. “In 2026, we plan to expand activities across Asia and show greater growth."
ifeye consists of Won Hwayeon, Taerin, Rahee, Kasia, Meu and Sasha.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)