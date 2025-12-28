Pop music critic Kim Young-dae dies at the age of 48

K-pop idols deck the halls with special releases, announcements for Christmas

i-dle's Miyeon wins 'best handwriting in K-pop for Christmas cards' in Picnic poll

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to 3 years, 6 months for gang rape

Girl group ifeye to 'bloom' with first fan concert in Taipei

