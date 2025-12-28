Joohoney of Monsta X unveils photos for his upcoming solo album 'Insanity' set for release
Joohoney of boy band Monsta X released new photos for his upcoming solo album “Insanity,” set to drop on Jan. 5 next year, the group's agency Starship Entertainment said Saturday.
In the first set of images, Joohoney appears in a room, intensely focused on music. Background objects such as a keyboard, headphones and a bed, paired with Joohoney’s natural expressions, captured the early moments of a young artist’s dedication to music.
Another set of photos showed Joohoney on stage, projecting the presence of a seasoned performer.
The solo album "Insanity" marks Joohoney’s first solo album since his first mini album "Lights" (2023). The new release aims to showcase his growth across multiple roles, including rapper, singer, producer and director.
Joohoney hinted at a broader musical style with the pre-release track “Push [Feat. Rei IVE],” released on Dec. 22. He contributed to writing, composing and producing all seven tracks on the album.
The title track “Sting [Feat. Muhammad Ali]” serves as the album’s thematic centerpiece and includes sampled audio of the late boxer’s voice.
Joohoney released his solo mixtapes “DWTD (Do What They Do)” in 2018 and “Psyche” in 2020, both of which earned positive reviews from listeners. He also contributed to the production of Monsta X's song “Do What I Want” this year.
