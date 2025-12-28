 Joohoney of Monsta X unveils photos for his upcoming solo album 'Insanity' set for release
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Joohoney of Monsta X unveils photos for his upcoming solo album 'Insanity' set for release

Published: 28 Dec. 2025, 15:38 Updated: 28 Dec. 2025, 17:38
A combination of promotional images for Joohoney's solo album ″Insanity.″ [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

A combination of promotional images for Joohoney's solo album ″Insanity.″ [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Joohoney of boy band Monsta X released new photos for his upcoming solo album “Insanity,” set to drop on Jan. 5 next year, the group's agency Starship Entertainment said Saturday.
 
In the first set of images, Joohoney appears in a room, intensely focused on music. Background objects such as a keyboard, headphones and a bed, paired with Joohoney’s natural expressions, captured the early moments of a young artist’s dedication to music. 
 

Related Article

 
Another set of photos showed Joohoney on stage, projecting the presence of a seasoned performer.
 
The solo album "Insanity" marks Joohoney’s first solo album since his first mini album "Lights" (2023). The new release aims to showcase his growth across multiple roles, including rapper, singer, producer and director. 
 
Joohoney hinted at a broader musical style with the pre-release track “Push [Feat. Rei IVE],” released on Dec. 22. He contributed to writing, composing and producing all seven tracks on the album. 
 
The title track “Sting [Feat. Muhammad Ali]” serves as the album’s thematic centerpiece and includes sampled audio of the late boxer’s voice. 
 
Joohoney released his solo mixtapes “DWTD (Do What They Do)” in 2018 and “Psyche” in 2020, both of which earned positive reviews from listeners. He also contributed to the production of Monsta X's song “Do What I Want” this year.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Joohoney Monsta X solo album

More in K-pop

Joohoney of Monsta X unveils photos for his upcoming solo album 'Insanity' set for release

Girl group ifeye to 'bloom' with first fan concert in Taipei

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to 3 years, 6 months for sexual assault

i-dle's Miyeon wins 'best handwriting in K-pop for Christmas cards' in Picnic poll

K-pop idols deck the halls with special releases, announcements for Christmas

Related Stories

Monsta X releases digital album 'Now Project vol. 1'

Monsta X's Joohoney tests positive for Covid-19

Monsta X's Joohoney releases first solo music since band debut

Monsta X's Joohoney to enlist on July 24

Monsta X lights up Seoul with roof-raising 10-year anniversary concert
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)