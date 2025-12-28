Actor Kim Woo-bin gives Christmas gifts to children at Asan Medical Center
Published: 28 Dec. 2025, 14:43
Actor Kim Woo-bin has donated Christmas gifts with handwritten letters to around 200 children at Asan Medical Center in southern Seoul, according to News1 on Saturday.
The presents, including art kits and scarves, were given to young patients hospitalized in the pediatric ward. Kim carried out the donation privately, but a child’s family later shared one of the letters on social media.
“I hope our child grows into a warmhearted adult like Uncle Woo-bin,” the family wrote, using the Korean term “uncle” as a sign of affection and familiarity.
The post included a photo of Kim’s letter.
“I hope another miracle comes true this Christmas. I’ll be praying that 2026 brings only health and happiness. You’ve got this. From Uncle Woo-bin, Christmas 2025,” Kim wrote in the letter.
Kim began making anonymous donations in 2014 to support teenagers from low-income families and has continued charitable giving each year.
Kim’s total donations are reportedly more than 1.2 billion won ($830,000).
Kim also donated 300 million won ahead of his wedding on Dec. 20 to actor Shin Min-a. Kim split the donation among several organizations including the Hallym Burn Foundation, Seoul Asan Medical Center and Good Friends International, a Korea-based nonprofit that provides humanitarian aid and support to marginalized communities.
Kim is known for his roles in dramas such as “School 2013” (2012-13) on KBS2 and “The Heirs” (2013) on SBS.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
