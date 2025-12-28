North Korea's Kim attends ceremony marking adoption of its constitution
Published: 28 Dec. 2025, 14:33
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony marking the country's promulgation of its Socialist Constitution more than half a century ago, the North's state media reported Sunday.
A national flag-raising and oath-taking ceremony took place at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on Saturday to mark Constitution Day, with Kim in attendance, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
North Korea observes Dec. 27 as Constitutional Day, commemorating the promulgation of its constitution on that day in 1972.
Kim made a commemorative oath marking Constitution Day, followed by participants who vowed to "dedicate themselves [...] by always remaining faithful to promoting the people's well-being and the growth and development of the state," the KCNA said.
Honor guards lined up at the venue at Mansudae Assembly Hall and hoisted the North Korean flag, and Kim commemorated the anniversary from the podium, the KCNA reported.
Following Kim's lead, they swore allegiance to the state in accordance with the signs and regulations, advocating for the implementation of the military's core governing ideology of "people-first principle," according to the KCNA.
Kim also commended labor innovators and meritorious persons invited to the event, for helping make this year "one of a great turn to be specially recorded in the history of the development" of North Korea.
"The country is prospering and our cause is dynamically advancing without a moment's stagnation, thanks to the well-known and unsung patriots who devote their diligent and sincere efforts to the work at their workplaces and posts," the KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
He said the government "firmly believe in and exclusively rely on high patriotic enthusiasm of the people in the historic struggle for the overall development of socialist construction."
The leader also expressed hope that they would continue to "creditably play their role as the vanguard and standard-bearers of the times."
The invitees included female footballers and coaches who won the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup earlier this year. Kim personally met them and wished them continued success, the news agency said.
Present at the ceremony were members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party and other leading officials of the party and the government, officials of the Party Central Committee, senior officials of the Cabinet, ministries and national agencies, the KCNA said.
A men's ice hockey match and a demonstration match by figure skaters to commemorate Constitution Day were also held at the ice rink.
