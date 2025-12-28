Former conservative lawmaker Lee Hye-hoon nominated to head new Ministry of Planning and Budget
Published: 28 Dec. 2025, 17:32 Updated: 28 Dec. 2025, 18:42
Former lawmaker Lee Hye-hoon, a figure from the conservative bloc, was nominated on Sunday to serve as the first minister of the to-be-established Ministry of Planning and Budget.
Public Communications Secretary Lee Kyu-youn announced the nomination during a press briefing on Sunday.
Lee Hye-hoon served three terms in the National Assembly under the Grand National Party, the Saenuri Party and the United Future Party — all predecessors to the main opposition People Power Party (PPP). She also ran as a PPP candidate in the 2024 general election.
“The nominee has extensive experience in both policy and practice, having served as a member of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts and as a research fellow at the Korea Development Institute," Lee Kyu-youn said. “She led legislative efforts to revise the Minimum Wage Act and the Interest Limitation Act based on a philosophy of economic democratization. She also pushed for policies to eliminate unfair trade practices and improve livelihoods.
"Based on her four years of legislative experience, we believe she is well-suited to lead the soon-to-be-launched Ministry of Planning and Budget in crafting long-term national strategies and helping restore momentum for future growth.”
The PPP's Supreme Council convened a meeting on Sunday afternoon and expelled Lee Hye-hoon from the party shortly after she was nominated.
"The council approved a measure to expel Lee and void all actions she took as a party official," the PPP's Planning and Coordination Bureau said in a press release.
President Lee Jae Myung also appointed former lawmaker Kim Sung-sik as vice chair of the National Economic Advisory Council and Lee Gyung-su, chairman of nuclear fusion technology company EnableFusion, as vice chair of the Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology.
Former lawmaker Kim served two terms in the National Assembly, representing the conservative Grand National Party, the People’s Party and Bareunmirae Party.
“Kim has demonstrated strong policy expertise as a ranking member of the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee and chairman of the Presidential Committee on the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Lee Kyu-youn said. “He is seen as someone capable of leading efforts to overcome the structural economic crisis and drive various innovation agendas, including the AI transition."
Asked about the decision to appoint two figures from the conservative bloc — Lee Hye-hoon and Kim Sung-sik — Lee Gyu-yeon said the president’s personnel philosophy rests on two core principles: “inclusion and pragmatism.”
“I believe those principles are reflected in this round of nominations as well,” Lee Gyu-yeon said. “These individuals are widely recognized as experts in the fields of economics and budgeting, and they are well equipped with hands-on experience and practical expertise.”
President Lee made additional appointments to the Cabinet.
Kim Jong-gu, former director-general of the Agricultural Policy Bureau at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, was named vice minister of the ministry.
Hong Ji-sun, vice mayor of Namyangju, Gyeonggi, was appointed second vice minister of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The president also named Cho Jeong-sik, a sitting Democratic Party lawmaker, as special adviser to the president for political affairs. Lee Han-jo, chairperson of the National Research Council for Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences, was appointed as special adviser for policy affairs.
Updated, Dec. 28: Added details about the People Power Party expelling Lee Hye-hoon.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
