Love mercury rising

On Dec. 28, the ‘Love Thermometer’ installed at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, shows 77.3 degrees. The Community Chest of Korea’s ‘Hope 2026 Sharing Campaign’ aims to raise 450 billion won ($390 million), with the thermometer rising by one degree for every 1 percent achieved. The campaign runs until Jan. 31 next year. [NEWS1]