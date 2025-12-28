 Love mercury rising
Love mercury rising

Published: 28 Dec. 2025, 17:33
On Dec. 28, the ‘Love Thermometer’ installed at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, shows 77.3 degrees. The Community Chest of Korea’s ‘Hope 2026 Sharing Campaign’ aims to raise 450 billion won ($390 million), with the thermometer rising by one degree for every 1 percent achieved. The campaign runs until Jan. 31 next year. [NEWS1]
