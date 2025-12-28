 One allegation breeds another
Controversy is growing over allegations involving the family of Kim Byung-kee, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP). Claims have surfaced that Kim’s son, an employee of the National Intelligence Service, asked aides in Kim’s parliamentary office to help with intelligence-related inquiries, raising concerns over potential legal violations and conflicts of interest. Separate allegations involve Kim’s spouse, with audio recordings suggesting the private use of a district council corporate card. DP leader Jung Chung-rae said the party views the matter seriously, while Kim has yet to announce his position. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
