Lions re-sign free agent catcher Kang Min-ho

Published: 28 Dec. 2025, 13:09
Samsung Lions catcher Kang Min-ho, left, poses with general manager Lee Jong-yeol after signing a two-year contract with the club in free agency on Dec. 28. [SAMSUNG LIONS]

The Samsung Lions announced Sunday that they have retained their own free agent catcher Kang Min-ho with a two-year contract.
 
The Lions said the 40-year-old backstop will earn 300 million won ($207,600) in annual salary in each of the next two seasons and can make another 200 million won annually in incentives. Kang took a signing bonus of 1 billion won up front.
 

This contract makes Kang the first player in KBO history to sign four deals in free agency.
 
Kang made his KBO debut with the Lotte Giants in 2004 and hit the open market for the first time in 2014. He stayed with the Giants then on a four-year deal, but when he became a free agent again in 2017, Kang joined the Lions on a four-year contract.
 
In December 2021, Kang signed another four-year deal with the Lions.
 
The career leader in games played with 2,496, Kang had a productive season at 40 years old in 2025. He batted .269 with 12 home runs and 71 RBIs — his 16th consecutive season with at least 10 homers — and provided his typically steady presence behind the plate for his pitching staff.
 
"With this deal, I will get to play 10 seasons with the Samsung Lions, and I want to help build a dynasty here over the next two years," Kang said. "It means a lot to me to sign my fourth free agent deal."

Yonhap
