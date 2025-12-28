After set from 'Wonder Coach,' Mongolian player Inkushi goes for V League kill
Published: 28 Dec. 2025, 12:05 Updated: 28 Dec. 2025, 12:08
DAEJEON — Women’s professional volleyball is Korea’s most popular winter sport — a rare feat that has defied the usual correlation between international performance and domestic popularity.
Fueling the flames of anticipation ahead of the new V League season is the variety show “The Wonder Coach” featuring Korean volleyball superstar Kim Yeon-koung, which captivated fans with its behind-the-scenes look at a team coached by the legend.
One of the show’s unexpected breakout stars was a Mongolian player named Inkushi, whose given name is Jamiyanpurev Enkhsoyol. As much as head coach Kim, Inkushi won viewers’ hearts on “The Wonder Coach” with her underdog story of trial, failure, perseverance and growth.
Having left her family behind in Mongolia at a young age to pursue her dream in a foreign country, Inkushi faced obstacles, stumbled and got hurt — but always got back up. Her earnest responses to Kim — a simple “Yes, yes” — led viewers to nickname her “Nepkushi,” a portmanteau of the Korean word for “yes” and Inkushi.
After the show ended, Inkushi went back to school — until the Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks came calling. She was signed to replace Wipawee Srithong, a Thai outside hitter sidelined by injury.
She returned from Mongolia, where she had gone to obtain a work visa, early on Wednesday and arrived at Jung Kwan Jang’s training center in Daejeon later that afternoon.
Despite her charm and work ethic, there is still some concern. Inkushi had previously failed to make the cut during the Asian quota tryouts in April. A Korean player with similar skills might be picked and trained over time, but foreign players are usually expected to deliver immediate results.
Jeong Jin, head coach of Mokpo Girls’ Commercial High School — Inkushi’s alma mater — recalled considering a nationality change early on, anticipating such barriers, but standard naturalization in Korea takes at least five years, and Inkushi only arrived in 2022.
In the end, it was Kim who helped turn Inkushi’s pro dream into reality. When Inkushi shared news of her signing, Kim reportedly told her, “This is only the beginning. Show everything you’ve got.”
The most important things learned from Kim? Confidence and positivity.
“I used to give up thinking I couldn’t do it,” said Inkushi, recalling an episode in Japan during filming. “But I gained the confidence to try. At first, I cried and couldn’t eat, wondering why I was failing after being given a chance. But I promised myself I’d show a different side, and eventually I was praised.”
She said she still holds on to Kim’s advice: “Even if you fail, keep a positive mindset.”
Her brief trip back to Mongolia felt like a triumphant return of sorts. Thanks to the show, more people recognized her. But her family’s reaction was measured.
“My parents haven’t seen the show, and they don’t really understand how big the V League is,” she said. “They just told me to stay healthy.” But her mother added, “Don’t be afraid — give it everything you’ve got.”
Inkushi comes from a sports family. Her father is a traditional Mongolian wrestler, and her mother a former volleyball player.
“They kept telling me to eat well and take care of my health,” she said.
Inkushi made her V League debut on Friday in a home match against GS Caltex. She faced high expectations, especially since her predecessor, Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi, was a star performer last season.
She cited her attacking reach as her main strength, but admitted her defense is lacking.
“In Mongolia, we didn’t focus much on fundamentals like defense at a young age,” she explained.
Even during high school, she did extra individual training outside of team sessions. Since joining Jung Kwan Jang, she has already begun nightly training with coach Lee Kang-joo, a former libero, a specialized back-row defensive player.
Asked which player she aspires to emulate, she named Pyo Seung-ju, who quietly handled both offense and defense on the show.
“She was the kind of player who just did everything without needing to be told,” Inkushi said. When told that such players are often called salrimkkun, or “household players,” she smiled and repeated, “Salrimkkun, salrimkkun.”
A number of fans are now hoping Inkushi will one day naturalize and represent Korea. It’s one of the futures she envisions — though not the only one.
“I want to do well as an Asian quota player first,” she said. “If I earn recognition, maybe later I can change my nationality and get another shot through the rookie draft as a Korean player.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHANG HYE-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
