Calling all coupons

A sign announcing that government-issued coupons aimed at boosting small businesses can be used is seen at Cheongnyangni Market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Dec. 29. According to the National Tax Service’s statistics portal, 50,214 businesses closed in October — over 16,000 fewer than in June. The Korea Development Institute attributed the improvement in business conditions for small merchants to government policies such as the coupon program.