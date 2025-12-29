 Banks' lending rates rise in November for first time in 3 months
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Banks' lending rates rise in November for first time in 3 months

Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 14:11 Updated: 29 Dec. 2025, 14:43
Customers wait at a KB Kookmin Bank western Seoul branch in Yeouido on Nov. 24. [YONHAP]

Customers wait at a KB Kookmin Bank western Seoul branch in Yeouido on Nov. 24. [YONHAP]

Banks' overall loan rates rose for the first time in three months in November on rising mortgage and corporate lending rates, data showed Monday.
 
The average interest rate on new bank loans came to 4.15 percent last month, up 0.13 percentage point from September, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

It marked the first on-month increase since August.
 
In detail, the average rate on corporate loans rose 0.14 percentage point to 4.1 percent, posting its first increase in six months.
 
The rate on new household loans climbed 0.08 percentage point to 4.32 percent, marking a second consecutive monthly gain, as home-backed mortgage loans jumped 0.19 percentage point to 4.17 percent amid tighter lending regulations.
 
The government has introduced stricter rules on home purchase loans to cool the overheated property market and rein in household debt. 
 
"Changes in expectations about the future path of the policy rate led to a larger rise in benchmark interest rates," Kim Min-soo, a Bank of Korea official, said.
 
At its latest rate-setting meeting last month, the central bank kept the benchmark rate unchanged for a fourth straight meeting to safeguard financial stability amid a weaker won and an unstable housing market.
 
BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong has said the central bank is weighing both further rate cuts and holding rates, adding that future policy will be data-dependent.
 
The BOK began its monetary easing cycle in October 2024 with a 0.25 percentage point cut to 3.25 percent and has since lowered the key rate to 2.5 percent in an apparent move to support economic growth. 

Yonhap
tags Bank Korea

More in Finance

Banks' lending rates rise in November for first time in 3 months

Kospi opens higher on tech gains

Seoul stocks end higher on chip rally, with won sharply up

Korean won jumps to highest level against dollar in nearly two months due to NPS hedging

Is $400 billion enough? Korea wrestles with foreign reserve plans amid weaker won, U.S. investment.

Related Stories

New ID verification system to allow foreigners to open bank accounts online

Gov't to allow overseas remittances of up to $100,000 through all financial institutions from 2026

Korean banks in China fined even as operations struggle

Banks face penalties for exceeding outstanding household loan balances

Shinhan Bank starts using new ID verification system for foreigners
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)