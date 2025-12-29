Airport Railroad expands fleet to accommodate rising ridership, ease crowding
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 21:26
Airport Railroad, or AREX, has completed the rollout of nine new train sets, finishing a fleet expansion aimed at easing crowding on trains and meeting rising passenger demand.
The company said Monday that it deployed the final six trains. The additions expand the regular number of AREX trains from 22 to 31.
The company began reviewing expansion plans in 2019 as ridership increased, driven by new town development and a rise in international travel. It officially launched the project in 2021 and began manufacturing new train sets in January 2022.
In 2023, AREX displayed a full-scale mock-up at Geomam Station in Incheon and collected passenger feedback to improve train design and comfort. It deployed the first new train in September this year, added two more in October, before finishing the rollout with the remaining six on Monday.
With the expanded fleet, the company has increased weekday train operations from 364 to 421 runs. During the busiest rush hour from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., the company now operates 16 trains, reducing the interval between trains to as short as three minutes.
AREX also introduced improved facilities inside and outside the trains and unveiled a new mascot named Daru, selected through a public design contest held in August. The character reflects the design of the new trains and will appear in future promotional content.
“The introduction of the new trains marks an important milestone in providing safer and more convenient service for our customers,” said Park Dae-soo, CEO of AREX. “We will continue to do our best to deliver reliable and accessible rail service.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JO HYO-MIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
