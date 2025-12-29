 Airport Railroad expands fleet to accommodate rising ridership, ease crowding
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Airport Railroad expands fleet to accommodate rising ridership, ease crowding

Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 21:26
The photo shows a new Airport Railroad train on the track. [AIRPORT RAILRAOAD]

The photo shows a new Airport Railroad train on the track. [AIRPORT RAILRAOAD]

 
Airport Railroad, or AREX, has completed the rollout of nine new train sets, finishing a fleet expansion aimed at easing crowding on trains and meeting rising passenger demand.
 
The company said Monday that it deployed the final six trains. The additions expand the regular number of AREX trains from 22 to 31.
 

Related Article

 
The company began reviewing expansion plans in 2019 as ridership increased, driven by new town development and a rise in international travel. It officially launched the project in 2021 and began manufacturing new train sets in January 2022.
 
In 2023, AREX displayed a full-scale mock-up at Geomam Station in Incheon and collected passenger feedback to improve train design and comfort. It deployed the first new train in September this year, added two more in October, before finishing the rollout with the remaining six on Monday.
 
With the expanded fleet, the company has increased weekday train operations from 364 to 421 runs. During the busiest rush hour from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., the company now operates 16 trains, reducing the interval between trains to as short as three minutes.
 
Airport Railroad's new mascots Spee, left, Daru and Nareu [AIRPORT RAILRAOAD]

Airport Railroad's new mascots Spee, left, Daru and Nareu [AIRPORT RAILRAOAD]

 
AREX also introduced improved facilities inside and outside the trains and unveiled a new mascot named Daru, selected through a public design contest held in August. The character reflects the design of the new trains and will appear in future promotional content.
 
“The introduction of the new trains marks an important milestone in providing safer and more convenient service for our customers,” said Park Dae-soo, CEO of AREX. “We will continue to do our best to deliver reliable and accessible rail service.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JO HYO-MIN [[email protected]]
tags Expansion Airport Railroad Airport Railroad Express line

More in Industry

Policymakers review proposal to cap night shifts for delivery workers to 12 per month

Airport Railroad expands fleet to accommodate rising ridership, ease crowding

Yim Jong-yong nominated for another term as Woori Financial Group chair in first-ever move

Coupang offers $35 vouchers, but users miffed as only $7 is usable for main platform or food

Gov't urges KT to waive contract termination fees over hacking incident

Related Stories

Air Seoul, Airport Railroad team up on discounts and advertising

Upgrades to high speed rail system promised

China successfully tests world's fastest high speed train with top speed of 281 miles per hour

Railway workers to stage strike over wages and staffing shortages

Rival parties unanimously approve controversial railroad bill ahead of general election
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)