More in Industry

Policymakers review proposal to cap night shifts for delivery workers to 12 per month

Airport Railroad expands fleet to accommodate rising ridership, ease crowding

Yim Jong-yong nominated for another term as Woori Financial Group chair in first-ever move

Coupang offers $35 vouchers, but users miffed as only $7 is usable for main platform or food

Gov't urges KT to waive contract termination fees over hacking incident