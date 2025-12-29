Coupang to pay out 1.7 trillion won to users impacted by data breach
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 10:24
- YOON SO-YEON
Coupang will pay 1.7 trillion won ($1.2 billion), 50,000 won ($35) to each of the 33.7 million users whose data has been leaked, the embattled e-commerce company said Monday.
Coupang announced the plan as the core of its response plan for the recent data leak.
The company will start giving out the 50,000-won compensation starting on Jan. 15 in phases. Wow members, general users and those who have withdrawn their membership will all receive payouts.
The 50,000 won will not be paid in cash but in coupons for Coupang (5,000 won), Coupang Eats (5,000 won), Coupang Travel (20,000 won) and R.Lux (20,000 won) to total 50,000 won.
