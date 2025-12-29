38 companies delisted from Kosdaq as gov't moves to revitalize market

Netflix Korea ready to rumble as it starts streaming WWE to local screens this week

Gov't urges KT to waive contract termination fees over hacking incident

Coupang offers $35 vouchers, but users miffed as only $7 is usable for main platform or food

Number of victims of KT data breach far larger than first reported, says telecom giant

KT again in hot water with gov't for covering up additional security lapses

Police probe KT after subscribers targeted in mass small-payment fraud

KT subscribers can get SIM cards replaced for free; CEO Kim will exit next March

Police arrest pair suspected of hacking KT user data, making illegal transactions