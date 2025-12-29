 Korea's major biz lobby calls for eased regulations amid AI boom
Korea's major biz lobby calls for eased regulations amid AI boom

Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 14:12 Updated: 29 Dec. 2025, 14:44
This file photo taken Dec. 18, shows SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won during a meeting in Seoul. [YONHAP]

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday called on the government to ease regulations to pave the way for companies to make proactive investments in the AI sector.
 
"In order to secure global-level competitiveness in the AI and green transformation sectors, it is essential to build the capability to pursue major investment projects swiftly," SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who also heads the KCCI, said in a New Year's message.
 
Chey said such efforts are crucial as Korea faces various challenges, including low growth and uncertainties in global geopolitics.
 
The SK Group chairman has been calling on the government to revamp local fair trade laws to help chipmakers raise cash for major investment projects, including easing shareholding regulations when launching subsidiaries aimed at attracting outside investment.
 
"We need to improve the predictability of local policies so that businesses, which are the main drivers of growth, do not face hurdles when carrying out investments or pursuing innovation," Chey said, adding that companies should not face heavier regulations as they grow in size.

Yonhap
tags AI Regulation Boom

Korea's major biz lobby calls for eased regulations amid AI boom

