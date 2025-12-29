Netflix Korea ready to rumble as it starts streaming WWE to local screens this week
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 17:43 Updated: 29 Dec. 2025, 19:00
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Netflix will begin streaming World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) content in Korea on Thursday, as part of its expansion into live entertainment, the streaming platform announced on Monday.
Under the partnership, Netflix will provide Korean viewers access to WWE’s weekly programs, including Raw, SmackDown and NXT, in addition to all premium live events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Money in the Bank. All content will be available without additional fees for Netflix subscribers.
WWE is a U.S.-based media and entertainment company best known for its professional wrestling programming. With roots dating back to the 1950s, WWE has grown into a global brand that combines athletic performance with scripted storylines and live entertainment.
The deal with WWE marks Netflix’s entry into live sports-style programming in Korea.
Users will not only be able to rewatch the WWE matches on Netflix, but will also have access to WWE content exclusive on the platform.
“Netflix has worked to offer content across a wide range of genres and formats,” Kang Dong-han, vice president of content at Netflix Korea, said. “WWE, with its strong storytelling and the unique appeal of live performance, will elevate the entertainment experience that only Netflix can deliver.
“We will continue to strengthen our global live lineup to provide Korean members a more diverse viewing experience.”
