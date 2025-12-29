 Netflix Korea ready to rumble as it starts streaming WWE to local screens this week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Netflix Korea ready to rumble as it starts streaming WWE to local screens this week

Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 17:43 Updated: 29 Dec. 2025, 19:00
An image for Netflix's partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment [NETFLIX]

An image for Netflix's partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment [NETFLIX]

 
Netflix will begin streaming World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) content in Korea on Thursday, as part of its expansion into live entertainment, the streaming platform announced on Monday.
 
Under the partnership, Netflix will provide Korean viewers access to WWE’s weekly programs, including Raw, SmackDown and NXT, in addition to all premium live events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Money in the Bank. All content will be available without additional fees for Netflix subscribers.
 

Related Article

WWE is a U.S.-based media and entertainment company best known for its professional wrestling programming. With roots dating back to the 1950s, WWE has grown into a global brand that combines athletic performance with scripted storylines and live entertainment. 
 
The deal with WWE marks Netflix’s entry into live sports-style programming in Korea. 
 
Users will not only be able to rewatch the WWE matches on Netflix, but will also have access to WWE content exclusive on the platform. 
 
“Netflix has worked to offer content across a wide range of genres and formats,” Kang Dong-han, vice president of content at Netflix Korea, said. “WWE, with its strong storytelling and the unique appeal of live performance, will elevate the entertainment experience that only Netflix can deliver.
 
“We will continue to strengthen our global live lineup to provide Korean members a more diverse viewing experience.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Netflix streaming World Wrestling Entertainment

More in Industry

Coupang offers $35 vouchers, but users miffed as only $7 is usable for main platform or food

Gov't urges KT to waive contract termination fees over hacking incident

Shinsegae chairman's New Year's message highlights in-person connection

Netflix Korea ready to rumble as it starts streaming WWE to local screens this week

38 companies delisted from Kosdaq as gov't moves to revitalize market

Related Stories

The streaming business in crisis

Netflix’s ‘Tudum 2025’ to stream live worldwide Sunday

Streaming services ordered to change refund terms

Over 20 million Koreans use video streaming apps in June with Netflix on top

For K-dramas, Netflix is a rose with a thorn delivering massive audiences, rising production costs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)