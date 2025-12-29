Webtoon industry revenue tops $1.4 billion for second straight year

Korea's webtoon industry continued its strong growth momentum in 2024, with total annual revenue exceeding 2 trillion won ($1.397 billion) for the second consecutive year, government data showed Monday.The domestic webtoon market generated an estimated 2.286 trillion won in revenue in 2024, up 4.4 percent from 2.189 trillion won a year earlier, according to the 2025 industry survey report released by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and its affiliate, the Korea Creative Content Agency.The report showed the sector has expanded steadily since 2018, when the government began compiling official statistics. Webtoon revenue stood at just 379.9 billion won in 2017 but surged past the 1 trillion won mark in 2020 and topped 2 trillion won for the first time in 2023.Japan remained the largest overseas market for Korean webtoons, accounting for 49.5 percent of total exports, followed by North America at 21 percent, Chinese-speaking regions at 13 percent, Southeast Asia at 9.5 percent and Europe at 6.2 percent. Online transmission rights accounted for 84 percent of total exports, while publishing rights and derivative work licenses made up smaller shares.On the import side, Japan also held the largest share at 51.3 percent, followed by the Chinese-speaking market at 41.2 percent, Europe at 4.2 percent, North America at 2.3 percent and Southeast Asia at 0.9 percent. The report said online transmission rights accounted for the majority of imports, at 76 percent.Yonhap