Welcome the New Year in Seoul at one of these four sunrise spots

The year 2025 has come to an end. Looking back, there may be moments of disappointment, decisions you regret or achievements you feel proud of.
Regardless of how the year unfolded, on the first day of 2026, many will greet the year’s first sunrise, a traditional ritual long associated with reflection and hope for better days ahead.
While millennial- and Gen Z-centric activities have multiplied in recent years, this tradition continues to draw large crowds across the country.
The first sunrise of 2026 will appear over Dokdo at 7:26 a.m., according to the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, before reaching inland at 7:31 a.m., starting with Ulsan’s Ganjeolgot. In Seoul, the sun will rise at 7:47 a.m. Clear morning skies are forecast for the city, though temperatures are expected to dip to minus 9 degrees Celsius (15.8 degrees Fahrenheit).
Whether it’s a mountaintop or at the park, these four Seoul spots offer memorable ways to ring in the new year at sunrise.
Mount Acha
Known as one of the earliest places to catch the sunrise in Seoul, Mount Acha is an accessible mountain on the city’s eastern edge, prized for its open ridgelines and broad views of the Han River.
Popular with beginners, Mount Acha can be climbed in about an hour. From Achasan Station on Subway Line 5 in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, follow the road toward the Goguryeojeong Pavilion, then continue up toward the summit.
The mountain’s most popular sunrise spot is Haemaji Square, or Sunrise Square, which can be reached in just about 20 minutes. Starting at Exit 1 of Acha Station on Line 5, follow signs toward Ecological Park, then continue along the trail marked Achasanseong Fortress to the square.
Mount Inwang
Mount Inwang, located in Jongno District at the heart of Seoul, offers dramatic sunrise views without requiring a strenuous hike.
Thanks to its many ridgelines, hikers can catch the sunrise even without reaching the summit. One of the most popular viewpoints is Beombawi, or Tiger Rock, which is about a 20-minute walk from Dongnimmun Station on Line 3.
Haneul Park
Haneul Park, located 98 meters above sea level in Mapo District, western Seoul, may be called a park, but reaching its sunrise viewpoints requires some climbing.
From the parking area to the summit, the main sunrise viewpoint, the walk takes about 30 minutes. Due to icy conditions, the stairway to the summit may close for safety reasons. In that case, a paved road offers an alternative route, taking about 20 minutes on foot.
Many visitors also head to the park’s wooden staircase, known as the Haneul Staircase, which also offers excellent sunrise views without requiring a full climb to the top. Higher up, the stairs provide uninterrupted views stretching from Lotte World Tower to Yeouido.
And on the way down, don't miss a photo stop along the park’s famous metasequoia-lined path, where tall trees frame the road.
Yanghwa Bridge
A hike isn’t required to enjoy a beautiful sunrise at Yanghwa Bridge in Mapo District, western Seoul.
Crossing the Han River, the bridge is a standout choice for those looking for an accessible, convenient sunrise spot in Seoul.
The area is also close to Yanghwa Hangang Park and Seonyudo Park, both popular sunrise spots, although access to Seonyudo Park may be limited at times for safety reasons.
The bridge can be reached on foot from Hapjeong Station on Line No. 2 and 6 in about 15 minutes, or more quickly by taking one of the many buses that stop nearby.
