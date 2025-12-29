 Welcome the New Year in Seoul at one of these four sunrise spots
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 07:00
People watch the sunrise and make wishes at Haneul Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Jan. 1, 2015.[JOONGANG ILBO]

The year 2025 has come to an end. Looking back, there may be moments of disappointment, decisions you regret or achievements you feel proud of. 
 
Regardless of how the year unfolded, on the first day of 2026, many will greet the year’s first sunrise, a traditional ritual long associated with reflection and hope for better days ahead. 
 

While millennial- and Gen Z-centric activities have multiplied in recent years, this tradition continues to draw large crowds across the country.
 
The first sunrise of 2026 will appear over Dokdo at 7:26 a.m., according to the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, before reaching inland at 7:31 a.m., starting with Ulsan’s Ganjeolgot. In Seoul, the sun will rise at 7:47 a.m. Clear morning skies are forecast for the city, though temperatures are expected to dip to minus 9 degrees Celsius (15.8 degrees Fahrenheit).
 
Whether it’s a mountaintop or at the park, these four Seoul spots offer memorable ways to ring in the new year at sunrise.
 
 
Mount Acha 
 
Known as one of the earliest places to catch the sunrise in Seoul, Mount Acha is an accessible mountain on the city’s eastern edge, prized for its open ridgelines and broad views of the Han River.
 
The sun rises over the mountains, seen from Mount Acha [YONHAP]

From the summit, hikers can watch the sun rise over the mountains of eastern Gyeonggi as the river curves through the landscape below. You can also take in panoramic views of Seoul, including Jamsil Lotte World Tower and N Seoul Tower, albeit in the opposite direction from the sunrise.
 
Popular with beginners, Mount Acha can be climbed in about an hour. From Achasan Station on Subway Line 5 in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, follow the road toward the Goguryeojeong Pavilion, then continue up toward the summit.
 
The mountain’s most popular sunrise spot is Haemaji Square, or Sunrise Square, which can be reached in just about 20 minutes. Starting at Exit 1 of Acha Station on Line 5, follow signs toward Ecological Park, then continue along the trail marked Achasanseong Fortress to the square.
 
A sunrise view from Mount Acha [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

Naturally, the trail can be very dark before sunrise, so bringing a headlamp or flashlight is recommended. Hiking shoes are also advised, as the path includes rocky and dirt sections beyond the stairways.
 
 
Mount Inwang 
 
Mount Inwang, located in Jongno District at the heart of Seoul, offers dramatic sunrise views without requiring a strenuous hike.
 
Thanks to its many ridgelines, hikers can catch the sunrise even without reaching the summit. One of the most popular viewpoints is Beombawi, or Tiger Rock, which is about a 20-minute walk from Dongnimmun Station on Line 3.
 
A view of the sunrise at Beombawi, or Tiger Rock, on Mount Inwang [SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

For those wishing to go higher, an easy 1.5-hour route leads to the summit at 338 meters above sea level. Starting from Dongnimmun Station, follow the route through the Muak-dong Community Center alley, Guksadang Shrine and Seonbawi, then continue along the fortress wall path to reach the summit.
 
 
Haneul Park


Haneul Park, located 98 meters above sea level in Mapo District, western Seoul, may be called a park, but reaching its sunrise viewpoints requires some climbing.
 
The sun rises over Haneul Park in Mapo District, western Seoul. [JOONGANGILBO]

“Haneul,” meaning “sky” in Korean, is the highest point within World Cup Stadium Park and sits atop an artificial hill that was once a landfill. Thanks to its elevation, views are open in all directions.
 
From the parking area to the summit, the main sunrise viewpoint, the walk takes about 30 minutes. Due to icy conditions, the stairway to the summit may close for safety reasons. In that case, a paved road offers an alternative route, taking about 20 minutes on foot.
 
Many visitors also head to the park’s wooden staircase, known as the Haneul Staircase, which also offers excellent sunrise views without requiring a full climb to the top. Higher up, the stairs provide uninterrupted views stretching from Lotte World Tower to Yeouido. 
 
And on the way down, don't miss a photo stop along the park’s famous metasequoia-lined path, where tall trees frame the road.
 
Sunrise seen from Haneul Park [JOONGANGILBO]

Haneul Park is relatively far from public transit. The nearest subway station, World Cup Stadium Station, is about a 45-minute walk away. Parking lots fill quickly, so drivers are advised to use the World Cup Stadium or Peace Park parking areas. Early arrival is recommended, especially on New Year’s Day, as the stairways can become crowded.
 
 
Yanghwa Bridge
 
A hike isn’t required to enjoy a beautiful sunrise at Yanghwa Bridge in Mapo District, western Seoul.
 
Crossing the Han River, the bridge is a standout choice for those looking for an accessible, convenient sunrise spot in Seoul.
 
A sun rises over Yanghwa Bridge in Mapo District, western Seoul [JOONGANG ILBP]

Arriving around sunrise, visitors can watch the sky shift colors as the sun slowly rises over the Han River. On a clear morning, the view stretches from Namsan Tower all the way to Yeouido.
 
The area is also close to Yanghwa Hangang Park and Seonyudo Park, both popular sunrise spots, although access to Seonyudo Park may be limited at times for safety reasons.
 
The bridge can be reached on foot from Hapjeong Station on Line No. 2 and 6 in about 15 minutes, or more quickly by taking one of the many buses that stop nearby. 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
