A year on, no clear answers in the Muan Airport disaster (KOR)

Monday marks one year since a Jeju Air passenger jet operating Flight 2216 from Thailand crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla. Of the 181 people on board, including 175 passengers and six crew members, only two crew members survived. The remaining 179 on board were killed in what became one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Korea. Yet a full year later, authorities have failed to present even a definitive account of what caused the accident, fueling doubts among bereaved families about the independence and objectivity of the investigation.After the crash, the government established the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to conduct a wide-ranging probe. The ministry initially announced that the aircraft suffered a bird strike shortly before landing, with bird feathers found in the engines. Both engines were later sent to France for detailed analysis by the manufacturer, CFM International. Based on those findings, the investigation board disclosed an interim assessment to families in July, stating that the pilot shut down the left engine rather than the severely damaged right one following the bird strike.Families strongly objected, arguing that the statement appeared to shift responsibility onto the pilot. The board subsequently withdrew the interim briefing. Months have passed since then, but no comprehensive and official conclusion on the cause of the crash has been released. One year on, the case remains officially “under investigation.”Establishing the cause of an accident is the first step toward preventing similar tragedies. When fact-finding stalls, follow-up measures are inevitably weakened. The crash drew criticism that the aircraft, after making a belly landing partway down the runway, struck a localizer structure installed beyond the runway, triggering a fire that worsened the disaster. Acknowledging these concerns, the government announced in April that it would replace embankments outside runways at seven airports with breakaway structures designed to absorb impact energy.Eight months later, however, improvements at five of the seven sites remain unfinished. The delay raises an unavoidable question about what authorities have accomplished in the year since the crash.The lack of a clear investigative conclusion has also left criminal accountability adrift. A task force formed by the South Jeolla Provincial Police Agency searched Jeju Air’s Seoul office and questioned more than 50 people, including the airline’s chief executive, senior executives and air traffic control officials at Muan Airport. Yet no one has been indicted in connection with the case. Without an official determination of responsibility by transport authorities, legal proceedings have effectively stalled.Families of the victims have consistently questioned the independence of the investigation board, noting that it includes current and former officials from the Transport Ministry. In response, the National Assembly revised the relevant law, and a new investigation board under the Prime Minister’s office is expected to be launched early next year.The government must now rebuild trust by appointing objective and neutral experts and delivering findings that the public can accept. A year after the tragedy, the families of the victims are still waiting for answers.전남 무안국제공항에 착륙하려던 태국발 제주항공 여객기 참사가 발생한 지 오늘(29일)로 꼭 1년이 된다. 승객(175명)과 승무원(6명) 등 181명 중 승무원 2명만 생존하고 179명이 희생된 최악의 항공 참사였다. 유가족들이 사고 조사의 독립성·객관성에 의문을 제기하는 가운데 1년이 지났는데도 당국은 제대로 된 진상 규명 결과조차 내놓지 못하고 있다.정부는 사고 이후 국토교통부 산하에 항공철도사고조사위원회(사조위)를 꾸려 다각도로 조사를 진행했다. 당초 국토부는 사고 여객기의 공항 착륙을 앞두고 새떼가 엔진으로 빨려들어가는 ‘버드 스트라이크’가 발생했으며, 사고기 엔진에서 새 깃털도 발견했다고 발표했다. 이후 사고기의 엔진 2개를 프랑스로 보내 엔진 제작사(CFMI)에서 정밀분석을 진행하기도 했다. 이를 토대로 사조위는 “조종사가 (조류 충돌 이후) 크게 손상된 오른쪽 엔진이 아닌 왼쪽 엔진을 정지시켰다”는 내용의 중간조사 내용을 지난 7월 유가족에게 공개했다. 하지만 유가족이 “조종사에게 책임을 떠넘기는 것 아니냐”며 반발하자 발표를 취소했다. 그로부터도 상당한 시간이 지났건만 아직도 사고 원인에 대한 종합적이고 공식적인 결론 없이 1년째 계속 ‘조사 중’인 상황이다.진상 규명은 유사한 사고의 재발 방지를 위한 대책 마련의 첫걸음이다. 진상 규명이 미흡하면 사후 대책도 부실해질 수밖에 없다. 사고 당시 활주로 중간쯤에서 동체 착륙하던 여객기가 활주로 밖에 설치된 로컬라이저(방위각 시설)에 충돌하면서 화재가 발생해 참사를 키웠다는 비판을 받았다. 정부도 이런 지적을 받아들여 전국 7개 공항 활주로 바깥 둔덕을 충돌 시 잘 부서져 에너지 흡수가 잘되는 시설로 전면 교체하겠다고 지난 4월 발표했다.하지만 8개월이 지나도록 7곳 중 5곳은 개선 공사를 마치지 못했다. 1년간 당국은 대체 무엇을 한 것인지 묻지 않을 수 없다. 사고 원인 조사 공표가 늦어지면서 책임자 수사도 겉돌고 있다. 사고 직후 꾸려진 전남경찰청 수사본부는 지금까지 제주항공 서울사무소를 압수수색하고, 제주항공 대표와 임원 및 무안공항 관제탑 관계자 등 50여 명을 불러 수사했다. 하지만 이 사건으로 기소된 관련자는 한 명도 없다. 교통 당국이 진상 규명을 못 하고 있으니 사고 후 1년이 지나도록 법적 책임을 묻지도 못하고 있는 것이다.유가족들은 전현직 국토부 공무원 등이 포함된 사조위의 독립성을 줄곧 문제 삼아왔다. 이에 따라 국회가 관련 법을 개정해 내년 초에는 총리실 산하에 사조위를 꾸릴 예정이다. 정부는 유가족의 신뢰를 얻을 수 있도록 객관적이고 중립적인 전문가로 사조위를 구성해 누구나 수긍할 수 있는 조사 결과를 조속히 내놔야 할 것이다.