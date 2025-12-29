Remembering what vanishes: The biography of the Hilton Seoul (KOR)

The Hilton Seoul, once a calm and dignified presence embracing the slopes of Mount Namsan like a folding screen, is now receding into the past. Opened in 1983, the hotel was long admired for its refined service and architectural quality. It closed in 2022, and demolition work on the building began this May. The site is slated for redevelopment into a large mixed-use complex rising 39 stories above ground and extending 10 levels underground, led by a private asset management firm under the banner of “urban regeneration.”In a space called Picnic near the foot of the central mountain, an exhibition is now being held that traces the hotel’s life from birth to dismantling. Framed as a “biography,” the exhibition speaks on behalf of a building that can no longer speak for itself, recounting its 40-year existence. The organizers say the project was conceived both to ease the sense of loss felt at the disappearance of a distinguished architectural neighbor and to invite broader reflection on preservation and development in the modern city.There is a saying that the structural frame of all architecture is beautiful. Designed through mathematical calculation, a building’s skeleton is inherently aesthetic, the phrase goes, but becomes visually compromised as finishes and decorations are added. The true measure of architectural quality is ultimately decided in the final stages of construction, where materials and details come together. Examining the finishing materials and meticulously drawn detail plans on display, one is reminded how complete the Hilton Seoul was as a work of architecture.Its primary materials included green marble from Acceglio, travertine from Tivoli, red marble from the Levant and oak veneer panels sourced from North America. Metal fixtures such as door handles and faucets were crafted in elegant brass. Even the main structural columns were clad in hand-finished brass panels. These finishes and ornaments were not incidental but played a central supporting role in establishing the hotel’s classical sense of dignity.The spatial centerpiece of the hotel was its grand atrium, rising four floors, widely regarded as one of the finest interior spaces in 20th-century Korea. In an August 7, 2023, column, I argued that the atrium should at least be preserved. That hope was partly realized when the new development plan incorporated a proposal to retain it. However, the atrium is to be reconfigured as an outdoor landscaped space, falling short of full spatial preservation.Like human lives, cities change, and architecture, too, has a lifespan. What has passed must be allowed to pass. But memory, at the very least, should remain. With 2025, the Hilton Seoul disappears from the cityscape.남산을 감싸 안은 병풍처럼 단아했던 힐튼호텔은 이제 사라진 과거가 되고 있다. 1983년 개장해 품격 높은 서비스와 건축을 자랑했던 호텔이 2022년 폐업했고, 건물마저 올 5월부터 철거 공사에 들어갔다. 한 자산운용사가 주도해 이 일대를 지하 10층, 지상 39층의 대규모 복합단지로 재건축하기 위해서다. 이름하여 ‘도시재생’ 사업이다.남산 자락에 이웃한 전시 공간 ‘피크닉’에서 이 호텔의 탄생부터 해체까지 기억하는 전시회를 열고 있다. 말하지 못하는 건물을 대신해 40년 생애를 말해주는 전시라 이름도 ‘자서전’이다. 멋진 거인 이웃이 사라지는 아쉬움을 달래고 보존과 개발을 둘러싼 도시적 담론을 기대하며 기획했다고 한다.“모든 건축의 골조는 아름답다”라는 격언이 있다. 수학적 계산으로 설계한 구조체는 미학적이지만 마감과 장식이 붙으며 추해진다는 반어법이다. 건축의 미적 수준은 시공의 최종 단계인 마감과 장식에서 판가름난다. 전시된 마감 재료와 치밀한 디테일 도면을 보면서 힐튼호텔이 얼마나 완벽한 건축이었는지 새삼 깨닫는다. 아첼리오산 녹색 대리석, 티볼리산 트래버틴(석회암의 일종), 레반트산 적색 대리석, 북미산 참나무 합판 패널이 주재료였다. 손잡이와 상수도용 수전 등 금속물은 우아한 황동 제품이다. 주요 구조 기둥도 수공예 처리한 황동판으로 감쌌다. 이 마감과 장식들이 호텔의 고전적 품격을 이룩한 조역이다.이 호텔의 공간적 주인공은 4개 층을 관통하는 그랜드 아트리움으로 20세기 한국을 대표하는 으뜸 공간이었다. 2023년 8월 7일자 본 칼럼에서 이 공간만이라도 보존하자고 희망했다. 다행히 새 개발 계획에 아트리움 보존 계획이 포함됐다. 그러나 건물 외부에 조경 공간으로 계획되어 온전한 공간적 재현은 아니다. 인간의 성장처럼 도시는 변화하고 삶과 죽음처럼 건축도 수명이 있다. 지나간 것은 지나간 대로, 그러나 기억은 남아야 한다. 2025년과 함께 힐튼호텔은 사라져간다.