월가에서 핫한 테슬라 로보택시, 도로에서는 아직
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 10:14
Tesla Robotaxis Are Big on Wall Street but Lagging on Roads
AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla’s share price hit a record this month in part because many investors believe promises that the carmaker is poised to dominate the emerging market for driverless taxis worth trillions of dollars.
But a visit to Austin, Texas, where Tesla is operating a small fleet of autonomous cars, quickly makes clear that the company is entering a heated race and has a lot of catching up to do.
Tesla has deployed about 30 of its Robotaxis here, according to a website that tallies sightings, since it started its service in June. By contrast, Waymo, a division of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, began its service in Austin in March and said it had about 200 vehicles on the road. That company offers paying rides in four other cities and has more than 2,500 vehicles in total.
This month at least one Tesla was spotted in Austin driving without anyone inside. But each of the Tesla cars that carry paying passengers has a person in the car monitoring it. All the Waymos ferrying passengers in Austin operate without human monitors.
The difference between Tesla and Waymo is not surprising. Google began a self-driving car project in 2009. That project would became Waymo and start its first commercial taxi service in 2018 in Phoenix, giving it a many-year head start.
While Tesla’s efforts began later, it has also been working on the technology for years. The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, said in 2016 that its cars would be able to drive themselves across the country on their own within two years. And in 2019, Musk predicted that the company would have 1 million Robotaxis on the road by the middle of the next year.
The big questions for Tesla and its investors are can the company catch up and how long will that take?
Waymo said this month that it had completed 14 million paid rides this year. In addition to Austin and Phoenix, the company transports customers in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Atlanta and has announced plans to expand to 20 more cities in 2026, including Dallas, Washington, Miami and London.
Tesla also offers paid rides in San Francisco with human monitors in the driver’s seats. But the company seems unlikely to live up to Musk’s October prediction of operating in eight to 10 urban areas before Jan. 1.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/12/25/business/tesla-robotaxis-austin-waymo.html
테슬라 주가가 이달 사상 최고치를 기록했다. 투자자 상당수가 테슬라가 수조 달러 규모로 성장할 무인 택시 신흥 시장을 지배할 준비가 돼 있다는 회사의 약속을 믿고 있기 때문이다.
하지만 테슬라가 소규모로 자율주행 차량을 운행하는 텍사스 오스틴에 직접 가 보면, 이미 치열한 경쟁에 뛰어들었으며 아직 따라잡아야 할 것이 많다는 점은 금세 분명해진다.
자율 주행 목격 사례를 기록하는 한 웹사이트의 집계에 따르면, 테슬라는 6월 서비스 시작 이후 오스틴에 로보택시 30여대를 배치했다. 이에 비해 구글 모기업 알파벳 산하 웨이모는 3월 오스틴에서 서비스를 시작, 현재 약 200대를 도로에 투입했다고 밝혔다. 웨이모는 또 다른 네 개 도시에서 유료 서비스를 제공하고 있으며, 전체 운행 규모는 2500대가 넘는다.
최근 오스틴에선 아무도 타지 않은 테슬라 차량이 주행하는 모습이 포착됐다. 하지만 유료 승객을 태운 모든 테슬라 차량엔 인간 관리자가 동승한다. 반면 오스틴에서 승객을 수송하는 모든 웨이모 차량은 인간 관리자 없이 운행된다.
테슬라와 웨이모의 격차는 놀랄만한 일은 아니다. 구글은 2009년 자율주행차 프로젝트를 시작했고, 이 프로젝트는 이후 웨이모로 발전해 2018년 애리조나 피닉스에서 첫 상업용 택시 서비스를 시작했다. 이를 통해 웨이모에 수년간의 선행 우위를 확보했다.
출발은 비록 늦었지만 테슬라도 수 년간 이 기술을 개발해왔다. 테슬라 최고경영자 일론 머스크는 2016년 자사 차량이 2년 안에 스스로 미국 전역을 주행할 수 있을 것이라고 말했다. 2019년엔 이듬해 중반 로보택시 100만 대가 도로 위를 달린 것이라고 예측했다.
이제 테슬라와 투자자들이 마주할 가장 큰 질문은 과연 이 회사가 경쟁사를 따라잡을 수 있는지, 그리고 시간은 대체 얼마나 더 걸릴지다.
웨이모는 최근 올해 누적 유료 탑승 횟수가 1400만 건에 달했다고 밝혔다. 오스틴과 피닉스 외에도 샌프란시스코, 로스앤젤레스, 애틀랜타에서 택시 서비스를 제공 중이다. 또 2026년 댈러스, 워싱턴, 마이애미, 런던 등을 포함한 20개 도시로 확장할 계획이라고 발표했다.
테슬라도 샌프란시스코에서 운전석에 인간 관리자를 둔 형태의 유료 서비스를 제공하고 있다. 그러나 내년 1월 1일 전까지 8~10개 도시에서 서비스를 하겠다고 한 머스크의 지난 10월 예측이 실현될 가능성은 낮다.
WRITTEN BY JACK EWING AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
