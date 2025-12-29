Danielle supposedly spotted volunteering on day of ADOR contract termination
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 21:00 Updated: 29 Dec. 2025, 21:05
Danielle, now a former member of girl group NewJeans, was supposedly spotted volunteering at a coal briquette delivery event on Monday, the same day the group’s agency announced her removal from the group.
According to a post uploaded on Monday on the online community DCInside titled “I just did a coal briquette delivery volunteer work with Danielle,” a user said that they met the singer during the volunteer activity that day, describing the 20-year-old as having “worked really hard to deliver coal briquettes as a reliable member of the team.”
The user added that Danielle “did not show any signs” related to the announcement, and that she handed out snacks and took photos with fellow volunteers.
“I only realized what happened after checking the news following the volunteer work,” the user wrote, adding, “Danielle is such a good person and there must be good people around to help her. I will always trust and wait for her, whatever choice she makes.”
The post included a photo of Danielle posing for the camera, believed to have been taken during the volunteer activity, as well as an image of a cookie handed out by the singer.
Danielle previously participated in the coal briquette delivery volunteer project, according to a Dec. 23 social media post by Korean American singer Sean, who hosted the event. Coal briquette is a well-known and common form of volunteer work in Korea, typically supporting underprivileged households and elderly residents during the winter.
Born Danielle Marsh, the Korean-Australian singer debuted in 2022 as a member of NewJeans. Earlier on Monday, ADOR announced the termination of its exclusive contract with Danielle and said it would pursue legal action against her family member who allegedly “provoked the string of events regarding the legal dispute,” according to ADOR.
