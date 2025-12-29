 Danielle supposedly spotted volunteering on day of ADOR contract termination
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Danielle supposedly spotted volunteering on day of ADOR contract termination

Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 21:00 Updated: 29 Dec. 2025, 21:05
Danielle poses for the camera in a photo believed to be taken during a coal briquette volunteer work on Dec. 29, posted by a user on the online community DCInside, the same day that NewJeans's agency ADOR announced the termination of its exclusive contract with the singer. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Danielle poses for the camera in a photo believed to be taken during a coal briquette volunteer work on Dec. 29, posted by a user on the online community DCInside, the same day that NewJeans's agency ADOR announced the termination of its exclusive contract with the singer. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Danielle, now a former member of girl group NewJeans, was supposedly spotted volunteering at a coal briquette delivery event on Monday, the same day the group’s agency announced her removal from the group.
 
According to a post uploaded on Monday on the online community DCInside titled “I just did a coal briquette delivery volunteer work with Danielle,” a user said that they met the singer during the volunteer activity that day, describing the 20-year-old as having “worked really hard to deliver coal briquettes as a reliable member of the team.”
 

Related Article

 
The user added that Danielle “did not show any signs” related to the announcement, and that she handed out snacks and took photos with fellow volunteers.
 
“I only realized what happened after checking the news following the volunteer work,” the user wrote, adding, “Danielle is such a good person and there must be good people around to help her. I will always trust and wait for her, whatever choice she makes.”
 
The post included a photo of Danielle posing for the camera, believed to have been taken during the volunteer activity, as well as an image of a cookie handed out by the singer.
 
A screenshot of an online post saying the user met Danielle during a coal briquette volunteer activity, uploaded on the online community DCInside on Dec. 29, the same day NewJeans’ agency ADOR announced the termination of its exclusive contract with the singer [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A screenshot of an online post saying the user met Danielle during a coal briquette volunteer activity, uploaded on the online community DCInside on Dec. 29, the same day NewJeans’ agency ADOR announced the termination of its exclusive contract with the singer [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Danielle previously participated in the coal briquette delivery volunteer project, according to a Dec. 23 social media post by Korean American singer Sean, who hosted the event. Coal briquette is a well-known and common form of volunteer work in Korea, typically supporting underprivileged households and elderly residents during the winter.  
 
Born Danielle Marsh, the Korean-Australian singer debuted in 2022 as a member of NewJeans. Earlier on Monday, ADOR announced the termination of its exclusive contract with Danielle and said it would pursue legal action against her family member who allegedly “provoked the string of events regarding the legal dispute,” according to ADOR.
Danielle of girl group NewJeans on Dec. 25, 2024 [NEWS1]

Danielle of girl group NewJeans on Dec. 25, 2024 [NEWS1]


BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags NewJeans ADOR Danielle

More in K-pop

Head of MC Mong's former agency to take legal action against media outlet over affair, dodgy dealing allegations

Danielle supposedly spotted volunteering on day of ADOR contract termination

Familiar voices behind some of Korea's most beloved OSTs return to the charts

NewJeans agency ADOR cuts off member Danielle, warns legal measures against her family's 'responsibility for the conflict'

Singer Ha Sung-woon to release new digital single 'Tell The World'

Related Stories

NewJeans' Danielle attends Omega event in first media appearance with ADOR staff

‘My beloved CEO, it's Dani’: NewJeans member pens letter to ‘mother and warrior’ Min Hee-jin

NewJeans, ADOR lawyers attend injunction appeal, avoid media

NewJeans members donate 100 million won to children's charity

NewJeans to perform at music festival Countdown Japan on New Year's Eve
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)