More in K-pop

Familiar voices behind some of Korea's most beloved OSTs return to the charts

NewJeans agency ADOR cuts off member Danielle, warns legal measures against her family's 'responsibility for the conflict'

Singer Ha Sung-woon to release new digital single 'Tell The World'

Rewind 2025: Korea’s top 10 news stories

Joohoney of Monsta X unveils photos for his upcoming solo album 'Insanity' set for release