Head of MC Mong's former agency to take legal action against media outlet over affair, dodgy dealing allegations
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 21:50
Cha Ga-won, chairperson of singer MC Mong’s former agency One Hundred Label, has filed legal action against a media outlet that alleged she had an affair with the singer and was involved in questionable financial dealings.
"Cha filed both civil and criminal complaints against a media outlet that published the claims in an article and accompanying YouTube video on Dec. 24," Cha's legal representative from the law firm Lee & Ko said in a press release on Monday.
"They published Chairperson Cha’s full name and distributed content that identified her as a married woman having an affair with MC Mong, without requesting any fact-checking from her or giving her a chance to respond. They spread the claims through an online website and a YouTube channel accessible to the general public.
“The report is entirely false. Its sensational and provocative tone has irreparably damaged Chairperson Cha’s reputation, dignity and personal life.”
The media outlet alleged that Cha, who is married, had been romantically involved with MC Mong and claimed they were entangled in a financial dispute worth 12 billion won ($8.4 million).
MC Mong has also denied the report.
“It’s not some 12 billion won lawsuit — even if I owed that money, of course I would repay it,” he said.
Cha's legal team added that the legal process will "bring all the facts to light."
“We urge the media to refrain from unnecessary reporting that could cause irreparable harm to Chairperson Cha, her family and the companies she runs,” the legal team said.
MC Mong debuted as a member of hip-hop group People Crew in 1998 and found massive success with songs like “Ice Cream” (2008), “Indian Boy” (2009) and “Sick Enough to Die” (2010), as well as his appearance on KBS comedy show “2 Days & 1 Night” (2007-).
However, he abruptly ended all activities in late 2010 after he was accused of purposefully pulling his teeth out to dodge Korea’s mandatory military service.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)