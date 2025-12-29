 Singer Ha Sung-woon to release new digital single 'Tell The World'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Singer Ha Sung-woon to release new digital single 'Tell The World'

Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 09:31
Singer Ha Sung-woon's new digital single ″Tell The World″ [BIG PLANET MADE]

Singer Ha Sung-woon's new digital single ″Tell The World″ [BIG PLANET MADE]

 
Singer Ha Sung-woon will have his first new music release in a year and a half on Jan. 29, his agency Big Planet Made said Monday.
 
Ha's new digital single "Tell The World" comes for the first time since his eighth solo EP "Blessed" was released in July last year.
 

Related Article

 
Before the song's official release, Ha will meet with fans in two meet and greet events scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Yes24 Live Hall music venue in eastern Seoul.
 
Ha debuted in 2014 as a member of boy band Hotshot and later competed in the second season of Mnet’s popular survival show “Produce 101” (2017). He finished in 11th place and was a member of Wanna One until 2019. Since then, he has been releasing music as a solo artist.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Ha Sung-woon Big Planet Made

More in K-pop

Singer Ha Sung-woon to release new digital single 'Tell The World'

Rewind 2025: Korea’s top 10 news stories

Joohoney of Monsta X unveils photos for his upcoming solo album 'Insanity' set for release

Girl group ifeye to 'bloom' with first fan concert in Taipei

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to 3 years, 6 months for sexual assault

Related Stories

New girl group Badvillain to debut on June 3

Taemin, VIVIZ company Big Planet Made to launch first girl group Badvillain

Viviz to return to charts with 'Versus' on Nov. 2

SHINee's Taemin to begin Japan tour in September

SHINee’s Taemin unveils new EP ‘Eternal’ ahead of world tour
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)