Singer Ha Sung-woon to release new digital single 'Tell The World'
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 09:31
-
YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer Ha Sung-woon will have his first new music release in a year and a half on Jan. 29, his agency Big Planet Made said Monday.
Ha's new digital single "Tell The World" comes for the first time since his eighth solo EP "Blessed" was released in July last year.
Before the song's official release, Ha will meet with fans in two meet and greet events scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Yes24 Live Hall music venue in eastern Seoul.
Ha debuted in 2014 as a member of boy band Hotshot and later competed in the second season of Mnet’s popular survival show “Produce 101” (2017). He finished in 11th place and was a member of Wanna One until 2019. Since then, he has been releasing music as a solo artist.
