6 cases against, 1 by comedian Park Na-rae filed with police
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 19:05
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
A total of seven cases related to comedian Park Na-rae have been filed with police, with the investigation into alleged abuse of her former managers and illegal medical practices set to begin.
“Six are being investigated by the Gangnam Police Precinct and one by the Yongsan Police Precinct,” said Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Park Jeong-bo during a regular press briefing on Monday.
“The case in which Park Na-rae filed a complaint against her former managers is currently under investigation by the Yongsan Police Precinct, and that too is being investigated according to procedure,” Park Jeong-bo added.
The comedian's complaint against her former managers claim attempted extortion and embezzlement. She completed her first round of questioning at the Yongsan Police Precinct on Dec. 19 as a plaintiff.
Park Na-rae is currently facing charges of aggravated assault, violation of the Medical Service Act, violation of the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act, defamation by publication of false information, violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection and embezzlement.
According to the former managers, they were victims of gapjil, or abuse of power, with Park allegedly guilty of workplace harassment, aggravated injury of others, illegally purchasing prescriptions through an unverified proxy and failing to pay production expenses.
The comedian's former managers also alleged that their client had received illegal medical treatment from an “injection auntie,” an unlicensed practitioner who gave the comedian illegal injections.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)