'Spring Fever' director aims to top his hit drama 'Marry My Husband'

Director Park Won-guk on Monday expressed his hope that the upcoming romance television series “Spring Fever” (2026) will surpass the popularity of his record-setting previous work “Marry My Husband” (2024).“I can't be satisfied with ordinary love anymore,” the director joked at a press conference in Seoul. “While preparing 'Spring Fever,' my goal was for it to receive even greater love [from the audiences] than 'Marry My Husband' did.”His earlier series for tvN, which aired from Jan. 2 to Feb. 20 last year, achieved a peak viewership of 12 percent, the highest for the cable channel's Monday and Tuesday drama slot. The show's popularity also led to a Japanese remake earlier this year.Based on a web novel of the same name, “Spring Fever” revolves around the budding relationship between Yoon Bom, played by Lee Ju-bin, a coolheaded teacher, and Seon Jae-gyu, portrayed by Ahn Bo-hyun, a passionate man whose nephew attends the school where Bom teaches.Jae-gyu's imposing physique and rough, tattoo-covered exterior hide his surprising and endearing charm and steadfast nature, and his world begins to change as he falls for Bom. To prepare for the role, Ahn said he bulked up by 4 to 5 kilograms (9 to 11 pounds).“It wasn't easy because I had to [lose all of that weight] in a short period of time,” he said.The director said the romance centers on a woman seeking an ordinary life and a man who has anything but. When asked about Jae-gyu, the director explained that the character “breaks conventional drama tropes and embodies what true coolness is.”The series was filmed entirely in Pohang, a coastal city some 270 kilometers (168 miles) southeast of Seoul. Pohang has always drawn visitors but saw renewed attention following the success of the 2021 tvN romance “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,” which was also filmed there.Ahn, who is originally from Busan, said his natural Gyeongsang dialect makes him feel more connected to the Busan-native Jae-gyu.“I had always wanted to act with a dialect, and this drama gave me the chance to bring out my secret weapon,” he said.“I didn't want to miss the opportunity to be part of this series,” he added. “Because it was different in tone from the dramas I had done before, I thought if I did well, many viewers would tune in.”Lee, best known for her role in “Queen of Tears” (2024), said she was drawn to her character because of her unconventional and independent personality and narrative.“I think I can showcase a broad acting range,” she said.The 12-episode series will debut next Monday.Yonhap