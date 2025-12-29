 Dogs of war
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Dogs of war

Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 00:01
 
Soldiers patrol with a four-legged robot in the inter-Korean border region in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 22. As a part of a project to develop a future-oriented combat system called Army TIGER, the military has deployed robotic devices to improve accessibility in areas where humans find it challenging to enter and to advance defense technologies. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Soldiers patrol with a four-legged robot in the inter-Korean border region in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 22. As a part of a project to develop a future-oriented combat system called Army TIGER, the military has deployed robotic devices to improve accessibility in areas where humans find it challenging to enter and to advance defense technologies. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Soldiers patrol with a four-legged robot in the inter-Korean border region in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 22.
 
As a part of a project to develop a future-oriented combat system called Army TIGER, the military has deployed robotic devices to improve accessibility in areas where humans find it challenging to enter and to advance defense technologies.
tags Korea

More in Defense

Dogs of war

UN Command says military boundary between two Koreas under its authority

Korea to supply two more next-gen frigates to the Philippines in $587 million deal

Navy's 1,000-ton corvette to retire after 36 years in service

LIG Nex1 inks $1B deal to develop Korea's first dedicated electronic warfare aircraft

Related Stories

McDonald's to serve up Seoul experience with working holiday program

Kim Jong-un holds security meeting to discuss military response to alleged South Korean drone infiltration

MBK Partners, Young Poong sweeten tender offer again for Korea Zinc

Kim Jong-un sends birthday message to Putin, praises 'close comradeship'

Kim Jong-un calls for anticorruption measures

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)