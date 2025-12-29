Dogs of war
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 00:01
Soldiers patrol with a four-legged robot in the inter-Korean border region in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 22.
As a part of a project to develop a future-oriented combat system called Army TIGER, the military has deployed robotic devices to improve accessibility in areas where humans find it challenging to enter and to advance defense technologies.
Dogs of war
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 00:01
