THINK ENGLISH 20251229-KCAMP-(YS)
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 10:11
'Foreign face of Daegu' on building a career in Korea beyond teaching English
‘대구의 얼굴’이 된 미국인 영어선생님의 크리에이터 도전기
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Jason Addy, from New York City, was working as an educator when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. With classes moving online and social activities coming to a halt, he found himself feeling bored and disconnected — unable to attend parties, meet friends or teach classes in person.
educator: 교육자
break out: 발생하다
come to a halt : 완전히 멈추다
코로나 19 팬더믹 발발 당시 뉴욕시 출신 제이슨 애디는 교육자로 일하고 있었다. 수업은 온라인으로 전환되고 모든 사회 활동이 사실상 중단됐다. 파티에 갈 수 없고, 친구도 못 만나고, 대면 수업을 할 수 없게 돼 무료함과 고립감을 느꼈다.
So, he decided to return to Daegu, where he had previously taught English through a teaching program and had formed close bonds with a host family. Although he had not originally planned to settle in Korea long-term, Addy fell in love with the Korean language, which led him to pursue a master’s degree in interpretation and translation at Chung-Ang University.
form close bonds: 깊은 유대감을 만들다
settle: 정착하다
fall in love with: ~에 매료되다
pursue: 추구하다
이에 그는 과거 영어 교육 프로그램을 통해 영어를 가르치며 호스트 가족과 깊은 유대감을 만들었던 대구로 돌아가기로 결심했다. 처음부터 한국에 장기적으로 정착할 계획은 없었지만, 애디는 한국어에 매료돼 중앙대학교 통번역대학원 석사 과정에 진학하는 계기가 됐다.
Today, Addy works as a professional translator, helping globalize popular Korean TV shows such as “King of Mask Singer” (2015-), “Radio Star” (2007–) and “I’m Solo” (2021–). In addition, he has become known as the “foreign face of Daegu,” hosting programs on the official YouTube channel of Daegu Metropolitan City.
globalize: 세계화하다
become known as: ~로 알려지다
official: 공식적인
현재 애디는 전문 번역가로 일하며 ‘복면가왕’(2015~), ‘라디오스타’(2007~), ‘나는 솔로’(2021~) 등 인기 한국 TV 프로그램의 세계화에 기여하고 있다. 또 대구시 공식 유튜브 채널에서 프로그램을 진행하며 ‘대구의 외국인 얼굴’로도 알려져 있다.
“I enjoy both jobs, and they’re fun in their own ways,” Addy said in an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily. “Through content creation, I get to express my creativity, and through my main job as a translator, I get to watch entertaining TV shows while improving my colloquial Korean skills.”
in one’s own way: 각각의 방식으로
colloquial: 구어체의
코리아중앙데일리와 인터뷰에서 애디는 “두 가지 일 모두 즐겁고, 각각의 방식으로 다른 재미가 있다”고 말했다. 그는 “콘텐트 제작을 통해서는 창의성을 표현할 수 있고, 번역가로서의 본업을 통해서는 재미있는 TV 프로그램을 보면서 한국어 구어 실력도 키울 수 있다”고 설명했다.
The Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with Addy to hear more about his journey, the challenges of being a foreign worker in Korea and his advice to those hoping to build a career here.
journey: 여정, 과정
build a career: 경력을 쌓다
코리아중앙데일리는 애디를 만나 한국에서 외국인 노동자로 살아오며 겪은 여정과 어려움, 그리고 한국에서 경력을 쌓고자 하는 이들에게 전하는 조언을 들어봤다.
Q. So, what is your role at your company, and what kind of content do you create on social media?
Q. 회사에서 어떤 역할을 하고 소셜미디어에선 어떤 콘텐트를 만드나.
A. I work as a translator in the globalization team. What we do is proofread and create subtitles for Korean TV shows. We review the subtitles that freelancers translate, ensure they're formatted correctly and then send them to streaming services. And sometimes we proofread and translate scripts for dramas, or we do synopsis translation for TV shows. I’m also a content creator. My experience is unique as a foreigner living in Daegu and staying there for such a long time, to the point where I use the Daegu dialect a lot, and a lot of the content is based around that.
And then other content is just me experiencing different things in Korea through a foreigner's eyes.
proofread: 교정하다, 교열하다
subtitle: 자막
dialect: 방언, 사투리
A: 글로벌 팀에서 번역가로 일하고 있다. 주된 업무는 한국 TV 프로그램의 자막을 교정하고 제작하는 일이다. 프리랜서 번역가들이 번역한 자막을 검토하고 형식이 맞는지 확인한 뒤 스트리밍 서비스에 전달한다. 때로는 드라마 대본을 교정·번역하거나 TV 프로그램 시놉시스 번역을 하기도 한다. 동시에 난 크리에이터이기도 하다. 대구에 오래 거주한 외국인으로서, 대구 사투리를 자주 쓰게 된 경험은 꽤 독특하기 때문에 많은 콘텐트가 이를 중심으로 만들어진다. 이 외에도 외국인의 시선으로 한국에서 다양한 경험을 해보는 콘텐트도 제작하고 있다.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)