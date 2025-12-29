North Korea's Kim attends opening of new paper mill

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended the inauguration ceremony of a paper mill in South Phyongan Province, state media reported Monday, as new factories are being opened under his signature regional development policy.Kim cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony for a new paper mill in Unsan County the previous day and toured the factory, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The Unsan mill is among the factories completed under Kim's regional development policy. In January last year, he ordered the building of modern factories in 20 cities and counties each year over a 10-year period to improve the living conditions of people in regional areas.Kim said the construction of the Unsan paper mill provides a "model experience" for other provinces to build such factories by themselves, according to the KCNA."We should maintain the clear goal and orientation of our-style papermaking method based on locally available raw materials and the development of papermaking technology," he said.Ahead of the ninth party congress set for early next year, North Korea has been focusing on promoting the accomplishments of Kim's regional development policy.The policy is aimed at reducing the growing gap in the living standards of the people between Pyongyang and backward regions. It is seen as being intended to ease the worsening public sentiment amid prolonged economic difficulties.Yonhap