Army sacks four generals over involvement in Dec. 3 martial law declaration
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 21:24
Four Army generals involved in the controversial Dec. 3 martial law declaration from last year have been sacked, the Ministry of National Defense said Monday.
The Defense Ministry announced "severe disciplinary actions" against former chief of the Defense Counterintelligence Command Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, former chief of the Capital Defense Command Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo and former chief of the Army Special Warfare Command Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-geun for violating both legal compliance and duty of integrity.
Former Army Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Koh Hyun-seok was penalized for violating legal compliance. An unnamed colonel was also punished for breaching his duty of integrity.
Yeo, Lee and Koh were all dismissed from their positions, the toughest level of disciplinary action, meaning that they are forced into retirement and removed from military roles, as well as receiving a 50 percent reduction in severance pay and forfeiture of retirement allowances.
Kwak was also recommended for dismissal, but his punishment was reduced to a lower level — he will be forced into retirement but will receive severance and retirement allowances in full. The reduction in penalty is reportedly in consideration of Kwak's cooperation in uncovering the facts surrounding the martial law declaration.
The unnamed colonel, surnamed Yoo, was given a two-month suspension.
“The disciplinary process for Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, the former chief of the Defense Intelligence Command, is still ongoing,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Chung Bin-na said in a press briefing on Monday.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
