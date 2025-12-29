 Lee's approval rating edges down to 53.2 pct: Poll
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 11:20
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Dec. 29. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating inched down to 53.2 percent last week, a survey showed Monday, effectively staying flat for the seventh week in a row.
 
The survey by Realmeter showed the positive assessment of Lee's overall performance retreated 0.2 percentage points from the previous week to 53.2 percent, while the negative evaluation stayed at 42.2 percent.
 

Realmeter said the approval rating has shown only minor declines for three straight weeks, remaining within a similar range over the past seven weeks.
 
Respondents gave relatively favorable marks to Lee's economic policies, such as a temporary incentive aimed at encouraging retail investors to sell overseas stocks and reinvest in domestic assets, as well as measures to help stabilize the local currency, according to the pollster.
 
However, the ruling Democratic Party's (DP) unilateral passage of controversial bills, including measures to set up a special tribunal related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid and anti-fake news legislation, weighed on the president's ratings, it added.
 
The survey, commissioned by a local news outlet, was conducted on 2,009 adults from Monday to Friday last week, excluding Christmas, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent.
 
In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,004 individuals aged 18 and over on Thursday and Friday, also excluding Christmas, the approval rating for the DP gained 0.4 percentage points to 44.5 percent.
 
Support for the main opposition People Power Party also lost 1.5 percentage points to 35.7 percent.
 
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.

Yonhap
