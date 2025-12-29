Nominee for budget planning minister pledges bold measures to support livelihoods

The nominee for the new minister of planning and budget said Monday the country's economy is facing a perfect storm, pledging bold budgetary measures to support people's livelihoods that she said will include "bold" government investments.Lee Hye-hoon made the remarks while heading to her office to prepare for her parliamentary confirmation hearing."Our economy is confronting a structural and complex crisis that is eroding growth potential, and in the short term, we are in a perfect storm," Lee said.Such structural challenges include the demographic crisis, climate change, widening inequality, rapid transformation in industry and technology, and regional population decline, she noted."[The government] will eliminate unnecessary spending while making bold investments to support people's livelihoods and promote economic growth," Lee said, pointing to high prices and a strong dollar as major factors weighing on households.She further outlined a vision to make the ministry that turns taxpayers' money into investments for the future and, in turn, enriches people's lives.The former three-term lawmaker from the conservative camp was tapped Sunday by President Lee Jae Myung to head the new Ministry of Planning and Budget, which will be established under the prime minister's office as part of a government reorganization bill set to take effect in January.Yonhap