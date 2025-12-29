 FTC fines 48 firms $17M for collusion in built-in furniture bids
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

FTC fines 48 firms $17M for collusion in built-in furniture bids

Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 14:11 Updated: 29 Dec. 2025, 14:35
The Fair Trade Commission logo is seen at the agency's office in the government complex in Sejong on April 25, 2023. [NEWS1]

The Fair Trade Commission logo is seen at the agency's office in the government complex in Sejong on April 25, 2023. [NEWS1]

 
The antitrust regulator said Monday it has decided to fine 48 furniture manufacturers and suppliers for allegedly colluding in bids for built-in furniture ordered by construction firms.
 
The companies will be fined a combined 25 billion won ($17.4 million) for colluding to predetermine winning bidders or bid prices between September 2013 and May 2022, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
 

Related Article

The FTC said the collusion was widespread, occurring in 240 bidding processes ordered by 54 construction companies.
 
Enex will face the largest penalty of 5.84 billion won, followed by Hanssem, which was fined 3.8 billion won, the regulator said.
 
Built-in furniture refers to fixtures, such as kitchen cabinets and built-in closets, that are installed inside apartments and offices during construction.

Yonhap
tags FTC Collusion Korea

More in Social Affairs

Police investigate person accused of abusing small animals and posting their mistreatment online

Special prosecutors again raid Coupang over unpaid severance pay

FTC fines 48 firms $17M for collusion in built-in furniture bids

Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee indicted on nine criminal charges

Man found dead and woman unconscious inside camper van in Geoje City

Related Stories

FTC probes four major banks for collusion on loan terms

FTC chief vows to crack down on unfair 'oligopoly' of likes of Naver, Kakao and Google

Food for thought

Apple agrees to change how it charges app developers

HYBE falls short of annual chaebol list for lack of assets
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)