Elementary school student dies in kiddy pool accident

Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 10:01 Updated: 29 Dec. 2025, 10:33
A logo of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. [JOONGANG ILBO]

An elementary school student died after getting their arm stuck in a drain at a pool villa in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi.
 
The child was found unconscious at around 8:35 p.m. Sunday in a swimming pool at a kid-friendly pool villa in Jojong-myeon, Gapyeong County, according to police on Monday.
 

Emergency responders performed CPR at the scene and transported the child to a hospital, but the child was later pronounced dead during treatment.
 
Police said the child’s arm had been caught in the pool’s drainage system when they were found. The water was approximately 55 centimeters (21.5 inches) deep.
 
Authorities are investigating the exact cause and circumstances of the incident, including safety management at the site.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
