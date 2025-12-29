Korea University apologizes to Yonsei University over 'inappropriate' remarks during baseball broadcast
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 21:50
Korea University apologized to Yonsei University after a guest commentator made "inappropriate" remarks about Yonsei players’ family upbringing during a baseball broadcast at their annual intercollegiate rivalry event in September. Yonsei said it accepted the apology.
“We bow our heads in apology to the Yonsei University players and officials who may have felt hurt and offended by inappropriate remarks made by a guest commentator during the baseball broadcast," Korea University said in a recent statement.
“We also extend our sincere apologies to members of the Korea University community who felt disappointment over this incident," it added.
Korea University said the incident reflected a failure to uphold basic values of respect and consideration in exchanges and communication. “We deeply reflect on this matter and will approach all future broadcasts and official occasions with a higher standard of caution and responsibility,” it said.
The remarks were made during a baseball game broadcast on Sept. 19 through the student-led Korea University Broadcasting Station. During the broadcast, a commentator referred to the Yonsei team by saying its players “seemed like they did not receive love from their parents."
Korea University said it will immediately strengthen oversight of the entire broadcast production process and expand training for commentators and related staff to prevent a recurrence.
“Through this incident, the two universities will work together to build a more dignified and healthy sports culture," Yonsei said. “Based on mutual respect and consideration, the two institutions will further strengthen a forward-looking cooperative relationship.”
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
