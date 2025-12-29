Man dies after fall from Incheon Bridge
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 19:46
A man died after falling from the Incheon Bridge late Sunday night, authorities said on Monday.
The Incheon Coast Guard said it received a report at around 11:52 p.m. on Sunday that a man had fallen from the bridge in Jung District, Incheon.
Rescue teams dispatched to the scene found a vehicle belonging to the man parked near one of the bridge’s main pylons, the Coast Guard said.
Search crews later found the man at around 12:54 a.m. in waters beneath the bridge. He was unresponsive when rescuers pulled him from the sea and was declared dead after being taken to a hospital.
Since opening in 2009, the Incheon Bridge has seen 89 suicide deaths through the end of last month and has become known for repeated fatal incidents.
In an effort to prevent such incidents, the bridge operator installed 1,500 plastic drums in November 2022 at a cost of 40 million won ($28,000). Authorities removed them in August of this year after complaints that they endangered traffic safety.
After further falls occurred following their removal, the operator reinstalled about 600 plastic drums in October along a 3-kilometer (1.9-mile) section near the bridge’s pylons, or 1.5 kilometers in each direction.
Police said the man parked his car about 100 meters (330 feet) from the area where the drums were installed and found no signs of foul play.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
