Man found dead and woman unconscious inside camper van in Geoje City
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 13:44
A man and a woman who were in a common-law relationship were found inside a camper van in Geoje, with one person dead and the other unconscious.
The two were discovered around noon on Sunday in an open lot in Dongbu-myeon, Geoje City, according to the Geoje Police Precinct on Monday.
Fire authorities were dispatched to the scene after a report was filed, but the man was already dead when they arrived. The unconscious woman was taken to a hospital.
A handwritten note was found at the scene indicating that they had been burdened by heavy debt. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
