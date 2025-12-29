 Man found dead and woman unconscious inside camper van in Geoje City
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man found dead and woman unconscious inside camper van in Geoje City

Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 13:44
[JOONGANG ILBO]

[JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A man and a woman who were in a common-law relationship were found inside a camper van in Geoje, with one person dead and the other unconscious.
 
The two were discovered around noon on Sunday in an open lot in Dongbu-myeon, Geoje City, according to the Geoje Police Precinct on Monday.
 

Related Article

 
Fire authorities were dispatched to the scene after a report was filed, but the man was already dead when they arrived. The unconscious woman was taken to a hospital.
 
A handwritten note was found at the scene indicating that they had been burdened by heavy debt. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.
 
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Geoje couple death police

More in Social Affairs

Police investigate person accused of abusing small animals and posting their mistreatment online

Special prosecutors again raid Coupang over unpaid severance pay

FTC fines 48 firms $17M for collusion in built-in furniture bids

Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee indicted on nine criminal charges

Man found dead and woman unconscious inside camper van in Geoje City

Related Stories

Man dies after collapsing during marathon event in Geoje

Police arrest man suspected of killing elderly neighbor in Hwacheon

Japanese police arrest Korean suspect over links to grisly murder of Tokyo couple

Korean man found dead inside duffel bag in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamese police investigating

Police probe after fisherman finds body under old Geoje Bridge
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)