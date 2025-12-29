 NewJeans agency ADOR cuts off member Danielle, warns legal measures against her family's 'responsibility for the conflict'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

NewJeans agency ADOR cuts off member Danielle, warns legal measures against her family's 'responsibility for the conflict'

Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 11:25 Updated: 29 Dec. 2025, 12:54
NewJeans members respond to questions from the media at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on March 7. [NEWS1]

NewJeans members respond to questions from the media at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on March 7. [NEWS1]

 
Girl group NewJeans' agency ADOR terminated its exclusive contract with member Danielle, and will also take legal measures against the singer's family, who "provoked the string of events regarding the legal dispute," along with former CEO Min Hee-jin, according to the HYBE subsidiary on Monday.
 
The news came a month and a half after ADOR announced that singers Haerin and Hyein decided to end their strife with ADOR and return to the agency. Following the news, the three remaining members — Minji, Hanni and Danielle — also announced that they would be returning to ADOR.
 

Related Article

 
However, ADOR said that they had not reached an agreement with the three other members and said they were still in talks. In Monday's announcement, ADOR clarified that member Hanni will return to the company, and Minji is still in talks, but in a positive manner "to expand the mutual understanding between the two parties."
 
However, the HYBE subsidiary took a firm stance against Korean-Australian member Danielle.
 
"We decided that it would be difficult for Danielle to continue both as a member of NewJeans and an artist at ADOR, and we have notified her that the contract has been terminated," said ADOR in a press release.
 
Members Danielle, left, and Minji of girl group NewJeans enter the Seoul Central District Court building in southern Seoul to attend a mediation session on Aug. 14. [NEWS1]

Members Danielle, left, and Minji of girl group NewJeans enter the Seoul Central District Court building in southern Seoul to attend a mediation session on Aug. 14. [NEWS1]

 
"We will take legal measures against members of Danielle's family and former CEO Min Hee-jin, who hold grave responsibility not only in our conflict between NewJeans, but the members' delayed return to the agency."
 
The company "found out that the members had been fed continuous and twisted information about the company over an extended period of time," which was the core reason for the conflict, according to the agency.
 
"However, we agreed that we would need to take the chance to sort out all misunderstandings, even if it takes a long time, in order to fully restore the love from the fans and the public," the agency said.
 
The company will explain the details of the whole conflict in full in a separate event. The date and method will be announced later, according to ADOR.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags ADOR NewJeans

More in Social Affairs

NewJeans agency ADOR cuts off member Danielle, warns legal measures against her family's 'responsibility for the conflict'

Elementary school student dies in kiddy pool accident

Court sentences attorney for embezzling funds from sex crime victim

Family of 5 found dead in Gyeongsan apartment complex

Special counsel concludes 180-day investigation into ex-first lady

Related Stories

NewJeans members donate 100 million won to children's charity

NewJeans to perform at music festival Countdown Japan on New Year's Eve

NewJeans hires same law firm as Min Hee-jin for legal battles with HYBE and ADOR

With NewJeans on hiatus, K-pop rookies see an opening

Court orders NewJeans members to pay ADOR $725,600 for every independent entertainment activity
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)