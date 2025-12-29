Police to roll out harsher drunk driving penalties as part of traffic law revisions
Published: 29 Dec. 2025, 17:02
Penalties for driving under the influence will be strengthened next year, and repeat offenders will be required to install ignition breathalyzers in their vehicles.
The Korean National Police Agency announced Sunday that it will begin enforcing revised traffic laws in 2026, under which driving license issuance, renewal and behind-the-wheel training systems will be updated to improve public convenience.
Starting April 2 next year, drivers who refuse to comply with drug testing will be punished under a newly established offense for noncompliance.
Penalties for drug-impaired driving will also be increased to up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($13,940), raised from a maximum of three years in prison or a 10 million won fine. Offenders will have their licenses temporarily revoked.
Crackdowns on repeat drunk drivers will also be intensified starting in October next year. Drivers caught drunk driving twice or more within five years will be required to install an ignition breathalyzer in their vehicle before they can drive again after their license suspension ends. The device prevents a car from starting if alcohol is detected on the driver’s breath.
Requirements for obtaining a Class 1 license will also be tightened. Currently, holders of a Class 2 license who meet a seven-year accident-free condition can upgrade to a Class 1 license through a simple aptitude test.
Korea’s driver’s license system divides motorists into the two main categories — Class 1 and Class 2 — a distinction that reflects the country’s tiered approach to driving qualifications. Class 2 licenses, the most common, allow drivers to operate standard passenger cars and are typically the first step for new motorists. Class 1 licenses, by contrast, are required for larger vehicles such as vans, trucks and buses, and involve stricter tests, including higher medical standards and more demanding road exams.
Beginning next year, applicants will also need to present proof of actual driving experience, such as car insurance certificates, to obtain a Class 1 license. This effectively makes it more difficult for drivers who have not driven in years to upgrade.
License renewal procedures will be modified to ease year-end bottlenecks. Instead of assigning renewal periods by year, the police will now set individual renewal windows six months before or after the holder's birthday.
In addition, driving trainees will be allowed to receive behind-the-wheel training at a location and along a route of their choice, without visiting a designated driving school. All steps of the training process — from application to payment — will be handled through an integrated online platform.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY MOON SANG-HYEOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
