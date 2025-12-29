Special prosecutors again raid Coupang over unpaid severance pay

A special counsel team again raided e-commerce giant Coupang on Monday as part of its compulsory investigation into allegations of unpaid severance pay for employees, as well as senior prosecutors' intervention in favor of management.Special counsel Ann Gweon-seob sent prosecutors and investigators to the company's headquarters in Songpa District, southern Seoul, in the morning to secure data related to whether Coupang provided its employees with severance pay. The company is suspected of changing its employment rules in May 2023 to disadvantage its employees.Last Tuesday and Wednesday, Ahn's team searched Coupang's head office and Coupang Fulfillment Services, a logistics subsidiary of Coupang, with a search and seizure warrant that listed the companies as suspects of violating the Act on the Guarantee of Employees' Retirement Benefits.The team suspects that Coupang failed to fulfill its obligation to pay severance worth 15.23 million won ($10,620) to seven workers who had worked long hours at its logistics centers and were effectively considered “full-time employees.”Earlier in January, the Bucheon branch office of the Labor Ministry sent the case to the prosecution, recommending indictment. But the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office's Bucheon branch decided not to indict Coupang in April.Yonhap