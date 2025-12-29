Boiling with anger

President Lee Jae Myung’s nomination of former People Power Party Rep. Lee Hye-hoon as the first minister of the Ministry of Planning and Budget has triggered sharp backlash from the conservative camp. Lee was a three-term lawmaker elected with the party’s nomination from Seocho A in southern Seoul, long considered a conservative stronghold. The party expelled her, branding the move an act of betrayal. Beyond partisan anger, debate is now focusing on whether Lee can serve as an independent fiscal gatekeeper amid rising national debt and expansionary budget plans. [PARK YONG-SEOK]