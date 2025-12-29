Runaway housing prices emerge as biggest wild card in local elections

Housing prices are rising across the board, spanning home sales,(lump-sum deposits) and monthly rents. Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kim Yoon-duk hinted that additional measures would be announced within the year, only to quietly let the calendar turn. In policy, as in medicine, there is a golden window for action. The fear is that the government may again miss it.Since taking office, the government of President Lee Jae Myung has already rolled out three housing-related packages: the June 27 financial measures, the Sept. 7 supply plan and the Oct. 15 comprehensive regulations. Yet weak prescriptions have failed to calm the market. There is growing concern that the administration could repeat the painful experience of the Moon Jae-in government, which unveiled at least 26 housing measures and still suffered a decisive market defeat.On Dec. 5, President Lee said he had been drawing heavy criticism over housing prices in Seoul and the metropolitan area but acknowledged that solutions were elusive. He cited structural factors that could not be resolved even by mobilizing all available policy capacity. While the remark may have reflected honest frustration, it risked signaling an early surrender to the market, particularly from a leader who had projected confidence with housing stability.This year’s rise in Seoul apartment prices marks the steepest increase in 19 years, since the final phase of the Roh Moo-hyun administration in 2006. One statistic shows the income gap between Korea then and now at 29 times, while the wealth gap in real estate assets within Korea reaches 130 times. Runaway prices cannot be blamed on the current government alone. They reflect accumulated aftereffects, including post-pandemic cost pressures, the sharp minimum wage hikes under President Moon and former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon’s rollback of satellite city projects and tight restrictions on redevelopment and reconstruction.The Yoon Suk Yeol administration acknowledged market principles and proposed supply measures, but new housing in Seoul, the epicenter of price increases, remained insufficient.Real estate is driven by psychology. Markets react sharply to policy signals. Prime Minister Kim Min-seok recently visited Jongmyo Shrine and questioned whether high-rise buildings nearby might block its view and stifle its spiritual energy. He took issue with the redevelopment of Sewoon District 4, despite it not violating current law.Seoul has little land left for new development. Redevelopment remains one of the few viable tools for adding housing supply in the urban core. Against this backdrop, the prime minister’s remarks appeared to send a clear signal to the market. The likely takeaway was that new supply in central Seoul would be difficult for the foreseeable future and that prices cannot be contained without expanding supply.Following the Jongmyo visit, Kim also boarded the Han River bus project and criticized the “Garden of Gratitude” under construction in Gwanghwamun. The political intent was evident. With local elections scheduled for June next year, the ruling party appears eager to undermine Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon in a bid to hold onto City Hall. President Lee’s public praise of Jung Won-oh, the head of Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, was read in the same context. But while political attacks continue, the market is quietly betting on another housing policy failure.The Oct. 15 package expanded the land transaction permit system, a market-restrictive measure, across all 25 districts of Seoul and 12 municipalities south of the Han River in Gyeonggi. The result was a balloon effect, with price pressures shifting to areas outside the designated zones. Homeowners worry about soaring taxes, while would-be buyers waiting for stabilization voice a sense of betrayal. Policy failure has begun to shake public sentiment.Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae has warned of a second round of comprehensive special counsels. After 180 days of investigations, it is unclear what remains unresolved. Once a first-instance ruling in the insurrection case is handed down around the Lunar New Year, legal accountability will largely be settled. Yet the ruling party, emboldened by its success in the early presidential election, appears ready to rely again on attacks tied to Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim Keon Hee in next year’s local races.Voters, however, are more likely to judge whether the new government has improved livelihoods and genuinely stabilized housing prices. In Seoul and the surrounding region, bread-and-butter issues such as real estate are poised to outweigh fading debates over martial law. Housing performance is shaping up as the decisive variable and the biggest political wild card in the coming local elections.