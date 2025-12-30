Biz sentiment reaches 17-month high in December: BOK survey

Business sentiment in Korea rose to its highest level in 17 months in December, supported by rising demand related to facility investments in the United States, a central bank survey showed Tuesday.The Composite Business Sentiment Index (CBSI) for all industries came to 93.7 this month, up 1.6 points from November, according to the survey from the Bank of Korea (BOK). It was the highest level since July 2024, when the index stood at 95.5, and marked a second consecutive monthly increase. A reading below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.In detail, the CBSI for manufacturers rose 1.7 points to 94.4, while the reading for non-manufacturers gained 1.4 points to 93.2."Manufacturing improved on the back of rising orders for U.S. equipment-related parts, while demand also increased in the semiconductor, shipbuilding and auto industries," BOK official Lee Hye-young told a press briefing.In non-manufacturing, seasonal factors, such as Black Friday sales and an increase in Chinese tourists, helped boost retail sales and improve sentiment, she added.The survey, conducted earlier this month, covered 3,255 companies, including 1,824 manufacturers.Yonhap