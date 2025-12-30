 Kospi finishes the year strong
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Kospi finishes the year strong

Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 18:57
Korea Exchange (KRX) Chairman Jung Eun-bo, center, poses with executives for a group photo — with the backdrop showing the closing index — during the “2025 Market Closing Ceremony” at the KRX headquarters in Busan on Dec. 30. That same day, the Kospi surged from the 2,000 level to finish the year at 4,214.17, marking a 75.6 percent gain from last year, to rank first among 46 major markets. [Korea Exchange]

Korea Exchange (KRX) Chairman Jung Eun-bo, center, poses with executives for a group photo — with the backdrop showing the closing index — during the “2025 Market Closing Ceremony” at the KRX headquarters in Busan on Dec. 30. That same day, the Kospi surged from the 2,000 level to finish the year at 4,214.17, marking a 75.6 percent gain from last year, to rank first among 46 major markets. [Korea Exchange]

 
Korea Exchange (KRX) Chairman Jung Eun-bo, center, poses with executives for a group photo — with the backdrop showing the closing index — during the “2025 Market Closing Ceremony” at the KRX headquarters in Busan on Dec. 30. That same day, the Kospi surged from the 2,000 level to finish the year at 4,214.17, marking a 75.6 percent gain from last year, to rank first among 46 major markets. [Korea Exchange]
tags KOSPI

More in Economy

Kospi finishes the year strong

Domestic consumption slumps sharply in November after gov't stimulus measures, Chuseok end

Kospi outperforms all other major global indexes in 2025, as non-U.S. markets overshadow S&P

More than 80 suspicious real estate transactions in Seoul involving foreigners found over past year

Industrial output expands in November, retail sales post sharpest fall in 21 months

Related Stories

Kospi opens higher on tech, auto gains

Kospi opens lower as Trump's comeback stirs U.S. policy concerns

Kospi drops 2.33% as foreign, institutional investors look for profit

Let the good times roll

Kospi closes below 2,300 as market reels from U.S. tariffs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)