Kospi finishes the year strong

Korea Exchange (KRX) Chairman Jung Eun-bo, center, poses with executives for a group photo — with the backdrop showing the closing index — during the “2025 Market Closing Ceremony” at the KRX headquarters in Busan on Dec. 30. That same day, the Kospi surged from the 2,000 level to finish the year at 4,214.17, marking a 75.6 percent gain from last year, to rank first among 46 major markets. [Korea Exchange]