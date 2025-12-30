 Gov't to issue $1.39 billion in Treasury bonds for retail investors in 2026
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Gov't to issue $1.39 billion in Treasury bonds for retail investors in 2026

Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 12:02
The Ministry of Economy and Finance's headquarters in the central administrative city of Sejong [MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE]

The Ministry of Economy and Finance's headquarters in the central administrative city of Sejong [MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE]

 
The Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it will issue 2 trillion won ($1.39 billion) in government bonds for individual investors next year.
 
The planned issuance is about 800 billion won higher than this year's total of 1.2 trillion won, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy.
 

Related Article

 
The ministry said it will start issuing new three-year bonds for retail investors in April 2026 amid rising demand for short-term bonds.
 
The move is aimed at reducing the holding burden for investors and diversifying investment options, ministry officials said.
 
The added interest rate on the new bond will not exceed the rates offered by similar instruments.

Yonhap
tags finance ministry bonds

More in Finance

Gov't to issue $1.39 billion in Treasury bonds for retail investors in 2026

Koreans turn to net selling of U.S. stocks, ending 4-month buying streak: Data

Kospi opens lower in final trading session of 2025

Let the good times roll

Yim Jong-yong nominated for another term as Woori Financial Group chair in first-ever move

Related Stories

Corporate direct financing dips over 17% in October

GCF approves $500 million in funding for projects

Tax revenue continues to decline in April

Tax revenue up 21 percent on year in first two months of 2022

Korea to sell 3.8 trillion won of government bonds next month
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)