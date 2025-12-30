 Koreans turn to net selling of U.S. stocks, ending 4-month buying streak: Data
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Koreans turn to net selling of U.S. stocks, ending 4-month buying streak: Data

Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 12:02
An advertisement promoting overseas investment services from a local brokerage is displayed on a screen in western Seoul on Dec. 25. [YONHAP]

An advertisement promoting overseas investment services from a local brokerage is displayed on a screen in western Seoul on Dec. 25. [YONHAP]

 
Korean investors switched to net sellers of U.S. stocks for the first time in around four months last week, data showed Tuesday, amid government measures to reshore capital into the local stock market.
 
Local investors sold a net $281.4 million of equities in the United States between Dec. 22 and 26, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository (KSD).
 

Related Article

It marks the first net selling of U.S. stocks since the third week of August, when Korean investors released a net $207.9 million, according to the data.
 
The sharp turnaround comes amid the government's efforts to curb a continued net outflow of capital by local investors, partly causing the Korean won to fall to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in nearly 16 years.
 
Stocks are shown on a screen at the Korea Exchange's public relations center in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

Stocks are shown on a screen at the Korea Exchange's public relations center in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

 
Financial authorities have urged brokerages to reduce marketing activities promoting overseas investments. On Wednesday, the government even introduced a temporary tax break for individuals who sell overseas stocks and reinvest in the local market.
 
Market watchers, however, said it remains to be seen whether domestic investors will come back to the local market, as other factors, such as a volatile foreign exchange market and year-end profit-taking, may have contributed to the recent turnaround in investor sentiment.
 
"If a 'money move' occurred, buying pressure from retail investors should have been more evident in the benchmark Kospi market last week," Kim Jae-eung, an analyst from Hyundai Motor Securities, said.
 
Last week, retail investors sold a net 7 trillion won ($4.9 billion) of local stocks. But their deposits, or cash waiting for investment, reached a monthly high of 85.4 trillion won on Friday, according to the KSD data.

Yonhap
tags stocks united states korea kospi

More in Finance

Gov't to issue $1.39 billion in Treasury bonds for retail investors in 2026

Koreans turn to net selling of U.S. stocks, ending 4-month buying streak: Data

Kospi opens lower in final trading session of 2025

Let the good times roll

Yim Jong-yong nominated for another term as Woori Financial Group chair in first-ever move

Related Stories

Kospi opens flat amid U.S. tariff caution

Unification minister meets U.S. envoy, stresses cooperation in resuming Washington-Pyongyang dialogue

Talks with U.S. expose internal fault lines in South Korea's approach to North Korea

1 detained in Georgia raid held U.S. employment permit, Foreign Ministry data shows

U.S. State Department reaffirms commitment to working with Korean acting President Han
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)