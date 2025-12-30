 Kospi opens lower in final trading session of 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower in final trading session of 2025

Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 09:46
Figures for the Korean Kospi and Kosdaq markets are shown on a digital screen at the Hana Bank main branch in Jung District, central Seoul, on Dec. 30, the final trading day of the year. [YONHAP]

Figures for the Korean Kospi and Kosdaq markets are shown on a digital screen at the Hana Bank main branch in Jung District, central Seoul, on Dec. 30, the final trading day of the year. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday, the final trading day of the year, as tech shares retreated, taking a cue from their U.S. peers.
 
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) shed 14.08 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,206.48 in the first 15 minutes of trading. Foreign and institutional investors were net sellers, offsetting buying by retail investors.
 

Related Article

 
Overnight, U.S. shares fell, led by losses in big-cap tech stocks ahead of the year-end. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.51 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 0.5 percent.
 
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics went up 0.33 percent, while chip giant SK hynix opened unchanged following sharp gains in the previous session.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.5 percent, and major chemical firm LG Chem sank 1.77 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.68 percent, and its sister affiliate Kia skidded 0.58 percent. Leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy decreased 1.34 percent, and its rival Hanwha Ocean dipped 1.21 percent. Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace opened flat, while nuclear power plant builder Doosan Enerbility rose 0.65 percent. Bio giant Samsung Biologics shed 0.35 percent, while Celltrion retreated 0.66 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,431.25 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 1.45 won from the previous session's close of 1,429.8.

Yonhap
tags Korea Exchange Kospi Kosdaq

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower in final trading session of 2025

Let the good times roll

Yim Jong-yong nominated for another term as Woori Financial Group chair in first-ever move

Kospi jumps on chip rally, won rises to 2-month high

38 companies delisted from Kosdaq as gov't moves to revitalize market

Related Stories

Kospi rolls up 1.56% to fresh record amid renewed U.S.-China tension

Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

Kospi opens above 3,695, another record high

Seoul stocks open higher amid U.S.-China trade tensions

Kospi soars to record high on optimism over trade deal with U.S.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)