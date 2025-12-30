Kospi opens lower in final trading session of 2025

Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday, the final trading day of the year, as tech shares retreated, taking a cue from their U.S. peers.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) shed 14.08 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,206.48 in the first 15 minutes of trading. Foreign and institutional investors were net sellers, offsetting buying by retail investors.Overnight, U.S. shares fell, led by losses in big-cap tech stocks ahead of the year-end. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.51 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 0.5 percent.In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics went up 0.33 percent, while chip giant SK hynix opened unchanged following sharp gains in the previous session.Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.5 percent, and major chemical firm LG Chem sank 1.77 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.68 percent, and its sister affiliate Kia skidded 0.58 percent. Leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy decreased 1.34 percent, and its rival Hanwha Ocean dipped 1.21 percent. Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace opened flat, while nuclear power plant builder Doosan Enerbility rose 0.65 percent. Bio giant Samsung Biologics shed 0.35 percent, while Celltrion retreated 0.66 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,431.25 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 1.45 won from the previous session's close of 1,429.8.Yonhap